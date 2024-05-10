Jesse Lee Soffer Belting an Adele Hit With 2 Other Chicago P.D. Stars Is Perfect

We've got a throwback behind-the-scenes moment from Chicago P.D. that will warm your heart!

Looks like at some point when the cast was filming a few seasons back, there was an impromptu karaoke party. In an undated video from YouTube, we see some cast members, including LaRoyce Hawkins, Tracy Spiridakos and Jesse Lee Soffer, take a break from learning their lines to sing along to Adele's heartbreaking hit "Someone Like You."

Jesse Lee Soffer's Adele karaoke with Tracy Spiridakos and Jesse Lee Soffer

Spiridakos, who plays Detective Hailey Upton, Soffer, who played Detective Jay Halstead, and Hawkins, who plays Officer Kevin Atwater, are giving the notes their all, even if, understandably, no one can quite sing like Adele. But being actors, they are able to make very emotional faces...and then crack up looking at each other. Watch the video clip here.

It's especially funny because the song is dead serious, being from the perspective of someone who lost the love of their life but is sadly determined to let go, move on, and attempt to find a new partner "like" the one they lost. Sound like any Chicago P.D. characters to you?

Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) from Season 8 Episode 11 of Chicago P.D. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

It's also worth noting that the video appears to be taken by Soffer, who has since left the cast. In an interview with Variety, Soffer explained the reason behind his departure. "I really wanted to grow and expand," he told the outlet. "I thought, 'You know what? It’s time to take a risk.' It was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life. Let’s be honest: I love the fans of our show so much, and I love my fans. I know that they’re still grieving this, and to some degree, I am too.”

How the Chicago P.D. cast keeps their spirits up on set

This kind of thing is par for the course on the Chicago P.D. set, where the friendships are genuine, according to Spiridakos. She told Michigan Avenue, "It’s great work, it’s a great group, and we have a lot of fun together. Even after all this time, everyone still really gets along. There’s nonstop laughter, which I know people say, but it’s actually quite true on our set. I feel really fortunate to be a part of it."

