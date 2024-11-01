Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is There a New Dateline on Tonight? (November 1, 2024)
Dateline's Keith Morrison reports on "chilling new clues" in the case of a murdered mother of four.
From cold cases to ongoing murder investigations, Dateline is on top of it. Season 33 has already tackled the high-profile trial of Karen Read and reported on what happened to a Texas mother who was found dead in her home. And this week, Dateline investigates another true crime case that’s been full of twists and turns for over 10 years.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch the newest episode of Dateline on Friday night.
Is Dateline new tonight, Friday, November 1, 2024?
Yes! A new episode from Dateline Season 33 airs tonight, Friday, November 1 at 9/8c p.m. on NBC.
Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison reports on the latest updates from the Karen Swift case in Dyersburg, Tennessee. In 2011, Swift went missing following a Halloween party and her body wasn’t found for another six weeks. An autopsy cited the Tennessee mother's cause of death as blunt force trauma to her head.
In Dateline’s upcoming episode, “After the Halloween Party,” Morrison speaks with Swift’s daughter Ashley about the night her mom went missing. Swift’s attorney, Dyer County Sheriff Chief Investigator Terry McCreight, and Heather Cohen, a private investigator also sit down with Dateline.
“After a Halloween party at a country club, a wife and mother of four vanishes. Nearly a decade later, a private investigator claims to uncover chilling new clues that turn the town upside down,” a synopsis for the new episode reads.
How can I watch Dateline?
How can I watch past episodes of Dateline?
You can find every episode from Dateline Seasons 18 to 32 on Peacock. New episodes from the current season are also available to stream the day after they air on TV.
Last week’s episode — “Deadly Omission” — reported on the murders of three women in Georgia. “A woman's murder shines a light on an unsolved mystery from years earlier," a synopsis for the episode reads. "As the connection between the two cases becomes clear, a long-hidden truth surfaces. Could a master manipulator be behind both crimes?”
Reported by Dateline correspondent Andrea Canning, the episode details how detectives solved a cold case and linked one man to the murders of Carol Marlin, Margaret Ginn, and Kasi Peek.
Canning told NBC Insider the main takeaway from this case is to trust your intuition. “Trust your friends’ instincts if they think something is wrong with the man of your dreams,” she said. “There might be something there! Don’t discount it.”
