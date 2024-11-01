Is There a New Dateline on Tonight? (November 1, 2024)

Is Dateline new tonight, Friday, November 1, 2024?

Yes! A new episode from Dateline Season 33 airs tonight, Friday, November 1 at 9/8c p.m. on NBC.

Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison reports on the latest updates from the Karen Swift case in Dyersburg, Tennessee. In 2011, Swift went missing following a Halloween party and her body wasn’t found for another six weeks. An autopsy cited the Tennessee mother's cause of death as blunt force trauma to her head.

In Dateline’s upcoming episode, “After the Halloween Party,” Morrison speaks with Swift’s daughter Ashley about the night her mom went missing. Swift’s attorney, Dyer County Sheriff Chief Investigator Terry McCreight, and Heather Cohen, a private investigator also sit down with Dateline.

“After a Halloween party at a country club, a wife and mother of four vanishes. Nearly a decade later, a private investigator claims to uncover chilling new clues that turn the town upside down,” a synopsis for the new episode reads.

RELATED: "Sinister Plot" Uncovered After Two People Killed and High-Speed Police Chase in Southern California