Is There a New Dateline on Tonight? (June 21, 2024)

Dateline fans are eager to unravel the next mystery, but will a new episode of the compelling newsmagazine air this week?

As the summer heats up, Dateline fans are eager for a sizzling new mystery.

Watch Dateline on NBC and Peacock.

But will there be a new episode of the beloved true crime newsmagazine this week?

Is there a new Dateline on Friday, June 21? Unfortunately, there will not be a new episode of Dateline airing on Friday, June 21, 2024 as NBC gears up for the 2024 Paris Olympics with coverage of the Olympic trials.

When will Dateline return with new episodes? The good news is that fans won’t have to wait too long to delve into their next mystery. Dateline will return with an all-new episode on Friday, July 5, 2024.

In the meantime, true crime fans can catch up on past episodes.

Where can I watch old episodes of Dateline? Those looking to revisit (or watch for the first time) previous episodes of Dateline can stream them on Peacock.

Now in its 32nd season, Dateline has endeared itself to viewers with its in-depth interviews, compelling crime stories, and surprising twists and turns that keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, Lester Holt, Andrea Canning and Dennis Murphy for Dateline. Photo: Patrick Randak/NBC

In "The Breakup” episode, the mystery began when a frantic woman covered in blood rushed into the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's Palmdale station on June 16, 2010 to report finding her friend LaNell Barsock dead on the floor of the garage of her California home. Detectives rushed to the scene and found Barsock, a dedicated nurse, with a black plastic bag over her head, suggesting to authorities that she may have known her killer. They quickly honed in on Barsock’s live-in boyfriend before realizing they were headed in the wrong direction in the stunning case.

The “Dark Intentions” episode showcased investigators who were in a race against time as they tried to track down a serial rapist and killer known ominously as the “Bathtub Killer” wreaking havoc in Arlington, Texas in the 1990s. Some of the man’s victims chillingly recalled their harrowing encounters with the rapist, and their heroic decision to come forward helped authorities piece together the man’s identity.

Kristi Johnson. Photo: Dateline/NBC

In “The Girl with the Hibiscus Tattoo,” Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison retraced the deadly path of convicted killer Victor Paleologus, a man who lured beautiful Hollywood hopefuls into his trap with a web of lies about being a photographer tasked with casting top movies. Morrison spoke with some of the women Paleologus encountered, as well as those who knew victim Kristi Johnson, and even Paleologus himself — who continues to maintain his innocence.

These are just a few of the episodes from Season 32 of Dateline that are now streaming on Peacock.

When do new episodes of Dateline air? To see the latest episodes of Dateline, tune in Fridays at 9/8c p.m. on NBC or watch the episodes as they become available to stream the next day on Peacock.

And for even more Dateline, sign up for the show's official newsletter and check out its podcast.