Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison reports on the murder of a prominent attorney who went by "Big Daddy."

Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (January 17, 2025)

Dateline is back with a new investigation into a grisly and mysterious murder that took place nearly seven years ago.

How to Watch Watch Dateline on NBC and Peacock.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch a brand new episode of Dateline Season 33 this week and how to stream past episodes as well.

Is there a new Dateline on tonight, January 17, 2025? Yes! A brand new episode of Dateline Season 33 airs tonight — Friday, January 17 — at 9/8c on NBC. In Friday night’s episode — titled “A Little Patch of Perfect” — Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison reports on the 2018 murder of Gary Farris, a prominent attorney from Alpharetta, Georgia whose family called him “Big Daddy.” “After Gary ‘Big Daddy’ Farris mysteriously disappears, his family discovers his remains on their sprawling 10-acre estate,” a synopsis for the episode reads. “An investigation reveals a family deeply divided by jealousy and greed, but did one of them kill Big Daddy?” For the episode, Morrison sits down with Farris’ sons, Chris and Scott, as well as his siblings, John and Sherry. “If somebody needed a loan, or more likely a gift, Gary was there with a swipe from a credit card. Now just like that, this family’s Santa Claus was gone,” Morrison says in a preview for the “A Little Patch of Perfect.”

You can also watch a special broadcast of Dateline this weekend. On Sunday, January 19, NBC will air an episode from Season 26 at 9/8c, titled “Deadly Mirage."

In Sunday night’s episode, Josh Mankiewicz reports on the 2014 murder of Rob Limon. “When young father Rob Limon is murdered at work, the investigation uncovers deep secrets about sex, friendship, religion and family,” the episode’s synopsis reads.

Rob Limon. Photo: Dateline/NBC

This investigation into Limon’s murder is detailed in Dateline’s new true crime podcast, Deadly Mirage, also reported by Mankiewicz. “It’s a story about love and betrayal,” Mankiewicz says in the trailer for the six-part docuseries. “It’s about indiscretions and a string of bad choices. Most of all, it’s about the danger of indulging delusions and allowing daydreams to become nightmares.”

You can listen to every episode of Deadly Mirage right now.

How can I watch Dateline? New episodes of Dateline air on Friday nights at 9/8c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

