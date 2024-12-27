Cher Stole Her Mom's Car To Drive To Hollywood As A Teen

Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (December 27, 2024)

From interviews with one of the Menendez brothers to a trial dubbed “the Black Swan” case, Dateline has been giving viewers the inside scoop on some of the most mind-boggling and grisly crime stories that have gripped the nation.

So what’s happening with Dateline this week on NBC? Below is everything you need to know.

Is there a new Dateline on tonight, December 27, 2024? No, unfortunately there won’t be a new episode of Dateline on tonight, December 27, 2024. But if you’re looking for your true crime fix on Friday night, you can still stream lots of Dateline episodes and catch up with Season 33 on Peacock.

Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, Lester Holt, Andrea Canning and Dennis Murphy for Dateline. Photo: Patrick Randak/NBC

How can I watch Dateline? New episodes Dateline Season 33 air on Friday nights on NBC. If you can’t catch them when they air on TV, new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

How can I watch past episodes of Dateline? Hundreds of past episodes of Dateline are available to stream on Peacock right now. You can watch episodes from Seasons 18 to 32 on Peacock while you wait for new episodes to air on NBC. If you’re not caught up on Dateline Season 33, you can also stream all 10 previously aired episodes on NBC’s streaming platform.

Most recently, Dateline reported on the case of fugitive Nicholas Rossi, a man who faked his own death and claimed to be an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight. Rossi fled the country and sparked an international investigation before authorities ultimately arrested him in Scotland.

Nicholas Rossi. Photo: NBC

“Dateline reports on the dramatic updates in the case of international fugitive Nicholas Rossi, who faked his death as law enforcement closed in on him after allegations of rape and fraud,” a synopsis for the episode — “The Man of Many Faces” — reads. “After a world-wide manhunt, will the man with multiple identities finally face justice?”

Rossi, whose legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian, is currently standing trial in Utah in two rape cases and has pleaded not guilty.

The episode features interviews with prosecutor David Leavitt and one of Rossi’s victims, Mary Grebinski. Dateline correspondent Andrea Canning told NBC Insider Grebinski provided “something to the state of Utah that could come back to haunt Nicholas Rossi."

To keep up with Dateline in between new episodes, be sure to sign up for the show's official newsletter and check out the Dateline NBC podcast.