Is Chicago P.D. New Tonight? (May 15, 2024)

We're winding down to the final episodes of the Dick Wolf drama.

Season 11 of Chicago P.D. is winding down, and with just a couple new episodes left to go, you may need a quick refresher on what's to come, and what you need to know headed into these final heart-pumping episodes.

How to Watch Watch Chicago P.D. Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Find out everything to know, below.

Is a new episode of Chicago P.D. on tonight? (May 15, 2024)

Yes! The final episode before the finale, Season 11, Episode 12's "Inventory," will air at 10/9c on NBC. It's set to be a continuation of the serial killer investigation that was last left off in a gruesome manner earlier this season when Voight (Jason Beghe) discovered that Noah (Bobby Hogan) had been murdered after being lured into a trap by the killer.

NBC's synopsis reads, "Intelligence chases down a lead in the ongoing serial killer investigation as news of the case reaches the public."

Noah's death particularly affected Voight, who'd grown close to the young runaway and taken him in to stay at his home.

RELATED: Chicago P.D. Is Officially Renewed for Season 12! Everything to Know

Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) on Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 4, "Escape." Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

"When you let yourself care for someone or something and then it's snatched away, or it's harmed, that sense of loss gets triggered and it's a difficult, emotional experience, and I think one that Voight has always avoided," Beghe told NBC Insider. "The best he can do is kind of feel angry rather than the sadness, and the loss, and the emptiness are a little too much. So, he goes back, which is kind of the old Voight."

What happened on last week's episode of Chicago P.D.?

Season 11, Episode 11's "The Water Line" was an Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins)-focused episode. We saw him attempt to focus on a new armed robbery case while still plagued by guilt from the jewelry heist that went wrong in Episode 5's "Split Second." It was discovered that he was still keeping up with the Westbrook family, whose patriarch was shot and killed during the jewelry robbery.

The man's wife, Teresa, blames Atwater for her husband's death and found out that he was still attempting to help their family through anonymous donations and assistance with her son's behavior at school. An angry Teresa found Atwater at the station and threatened him with a restraining order. Later, Platt (Amy Morton) tells the cop: "There are two things you can do with guilt. You can let it drown you, or it can give you purpose."

Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) appear in Chicago P.D Season 11 Episode 11 Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

RELATED: Fans Can't Get Over How Much Chicago P.D.'s Tracy Spiridakos Looks Like Her Mom (PIC)

He replies, "I gotta figure out how to do that."

When is the next episode of Chicago P.D.?

The last episode of the season airs next week on Wednesday, May 22 at 10/9c with the finale "More" (Season 11, Episode 13). In the meantime, catch up with the rest of Season 11 on Peacock.