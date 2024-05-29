Is Chicago Med New Tonight? (May 29, 2024)

Archer Kicks a Med Student Out of the Room When She Freezes with a Patient | Chicago Med | NBC

Will the hard-working doctors and nurses at Gaffney take a break or are they back with a new episode this week? We've got the lowdown.

In last week's episode of Chicago Med, buried emotions came to the surface for surgeon Crockett Marcel — reminding us that doctors are human, too.

Some of the most intriguing storylines of the season have involved balancing work and personal life, and Season 9, Episode 13 saw Crockett (Dominic Rains) break down over the death of a boy he had previously denied a kidney transplant to, and the young patient's father's suicide.

The tragic events reminded him of losing his own baby daughter to leukemia, whom he admitted he never took the time to properly grieve. In a bombshell admission, Crockett revealed to charge nurse Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) that he had come close to taking his own life after his daughter’s death, and by the episode’s end, viewers were left uncertain about his next steps.

It was quite the cliffhanger, and fans are wondering what's going on with Crockett and if there will be a new episode this week.

Is there a new Chicago Med on tonight, Wednesday, May 29, 2024? No, there will not be a new episode of Chicago Med on May 29, 2024. The last episode was the Season 9 finale, which hinted at more intrigue and excitement to come in Season 10. Repeats of Season 9 episodes of Chicago Med will air from May 29 through July 24 on NBC, Wednesdays at 8/7c p.m.

In the Season 9 finale, Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) was accused of assaulting the very person who sued him and the hospital for malpractice, Pawel Wapniarski (Kristof Konrad), the brother of Dr. Daniel Charles' (Oliver Platt) girlfriend. When a cop at the hospital questioned Ripley about the unfounded accusation, he curiously chose not to defend himself, instead looking distraught and leaving.

Viewers also saw in the season finale that Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) ultimately made the difficult decision to put her ex-husband Bert into a nursing home after his Alzheimer’s disease continued to worsen. She had first attempted to have him live in her home, with some help from a paid caregiver, but that didn't work out.

If you're anxious to see what's next for the hospital employees, not to worry, a new season is on the way.

When does Chicago Med Season 10 premiere? Season 10 of Chicago Med is scheduled to debut in the fall of 2024 in its normal time slot on Wednesdays at 8/7c p.m. on NBC.

In the meantime, you can view past seasons to refresh your memory before the fall premiere.

Season 9 alone offered plenty of drama. There was a long-awaited kiss between Ripley and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram), revelations about Ripley’s troubled past, and even an emergency helicopter landing in which Maggie saved the life of Dr. Loren Henderson (Henderson Wade). In other words, there’s lots to catch up on and revisit.

