Is Chicago Med New Tonight? (May 15, 2024)

There are just two episodes left in Season 9 of Chicago Med. Find out when they air.

Season 9 of Chicago Med has been addictive to watch, between the drama in the doctors' personal lives and the illnesses and injuries they need to diagnose and treat. The most recent installment, Season 9, Episode 11, centered on Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell), a character introduced this season who's brought a ton of excitement and drama to the emergency department of Gaffney.

The young doctor has overcome many obstacles in his life to get to where he is today. Earlier in the season, it was revealed that Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) provided Ripley with psych care during his difficult teen years when he spent time in “county juvenile.”

Dr. Charles has kept Ripley’s secrets confidential, but no matter how hard Ripley tries to bury it, the past keeps coming back to haunt him. In Episode 11, Ripley erupted in anger as a lawyer for the patient suing him and the hospital threatened to dig into his past.

With viewers wondering what’s next for Ripley and the rest of the staff on Chicago Med, will there be a new episode airing this week?

Is there a new Chicago Med on tonight, Wednesday, May 15, 2024? Good news: the answer is yes! Season 9, Episode 12. titled “Get By With A Little Help From My Friends,” airs this Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The season finale will air the following week, on May 22.

And if you're already excited for what's to come beyond the finale, Chicago Med's Season 10 will air in the fall in its normal time slot on Wednesdays at 8/7c p.m.

Those looking to catch up on episodes they may have missed are also in luck.

Where can I watch past episodes of Chicago Med? Past episodes of Chicago Med can be found on Peacock, where all nine seasons are currently streaming.

As for what we can expect in this week's episode, we left off with Dr. Ripley dealing with the fallout of a seemingly bogus lawsuit brought by the brother of Dr. Charles’ girlfriend. When Ripley was called into a conference room for a deposition, the opposing counsel dug up Ripley’s past and asked difficult questions about gaps in his schooling. Afterward, in the locker room, Ripley briefly lost control of his temper by kicking a garbage around.

Meanwhile, Ripley got a surprise visit at the hospital from two members of his old crew: Sully and his pregnant girlfriend Lynne. Lynne had been experiencing unusual cramping, and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) did a medical assessment. Hannah also learned some things about her love interest, Ripley. When Lynne described the old days with “Rip,” Hannah realized there was much about his past that she didn't yet know.

