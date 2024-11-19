Lauren-Michael Sellers Transcends the Competition with "Hold On To Me" | The Voice Knockouts | NBC

Buckle up because The Voice begins the next round of Season 26.

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (November 19, 2024)

The Voice Season 26 is getting closer and closer to the finish line, and Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé know they have even more tough choices to make.

“It’s so hard to watch talented people go home,” Stefani said during the Knockouts on November 11. “But at this point in the competition, everyone’s good.” Indeed, the Coaches have so far described this season’s singers as “unbelievable,” “effortless,” and “perfection.”

Not only are the Artists blowing us away every week, but the Coaches are definitely feeling competitive — and confident in their teams. “I have a really good chance of winning The Voice my first season,” Bublé said in Episode 12, before adding, “And if that happens, man I’m going to be insufferable.”

Gwen Stefani on The Voice Season 26 Episode 12. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The final round of the Knockouts aired on Monday, November 18, so is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight? Here’s everything you need to know to watch the latest from The Voice Season 26.

Yes! An all-new episode of The Voice airs on Tuesday, November 19 at 9/8c on NBC. The one-hour episode kicks off the Playoffs round for Season 26. If you miss the Playoffs premiere when it airs on Tuesday night, don't worry — new episodes of The Voice are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

With the Blind Auditions, the Battles, and now the Knockout rounds all behind us for Season 26, The Voice officially begins the Playoffs on Tuesday, November 19 at 9/8c on NBC. Two more episodes of the Playoffs air next week on Monday, November 25 and Tuesday, November 26. In the Playoffs round, the Coaches have really tough choices to make. Not only are they out of Steals, but they can only choose two of their Artists to advance to the Live Shows. So yeah, settle in for a nail-biter round.

Jose Luis performs during Season 26 Episode 12 of The Voice. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

How to watch The Voice

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC. New episodes from Season 26 are available to stream the next day on Peacock, where you can also stream all of Season 25 right now.