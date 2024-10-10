Is NBC's Found New Tonight? (October 10, 2024)

In the Season 2 premiere of NBC's Found, Hugh Evans — better known as "Sir" (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) — began a calculated campaign of terror against Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton), taking one of her best friends hostage and successfully poisoning one of her employees. To make matters worse, Gabi was totally abandoned from an emotional standpoint after she confessed to keeping Sir locked up in her basement and relying on his shrewd mind to solve cases for almost a year. Those who considered Ms. Mosely a friend, mentor, and selfless crusader were understandably shocked and hurt by such a revelation.

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Found Thursday, October 3 at 10/9c on NBC.

Nevertheless, everyone's agreed to keep Mosely & Associates running until Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh) is brought home safe and sound, but what then? Will everyone just go their separate ways? Will Detective Trent (Brett Dalton) make good on his promise to arrest Gabi in 72 hours? Will Zeke (Arlen Escarpeta) really cut off the money supply? We'll just have to wait and see!

RELATED: Sir Attacks Gabbi's Team in Found Season 2's Terrifying Premiere - But Who Survives?

"I think what people have gravitated to for Found is that there’s a twist," series creator and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "So not only do you get the procedurals that you love, but then you get these characters that are broken and are in a healing process. And each human being has some form of healing that they’ve had to do throughout life, or you haven’t lived. So I think [the audience] has grabbed on to the emotion of these individual characters.”

Is there a new episode of Found tonight (October 10, 2024)? Yes! The second episode of the show's sophomore season premieres on NBC tonight at 10/9c. Season 2 will be almost twice as long as its predecessor with a total of 22 episodes.

What is the premise of NBC's Found?

Found centers around a tight-knit crisis management outfit founded by former kidnap victim, Gabi Mosely. Dubbed Mosely & Associates, the Washington, D.C.-based company specializes in tracking down individuals who have gone missing — either because they've been ignored by the system or because the trail has gone cold. Until the Season 1 finale, however, none of Gabi's friends and colleagues had any idea she was capable of holding someone hostage. But that's exactly what she did. For close to a year, Gabi kept her ex-captor, Sir, locked up in a basement, relying on his shrewd mind to solve cases.

How can you watch Found Season 2?

New episodes of Found premiere on NBC every Thursday at 10:00 p.m. ET before making their way to Peacock the following day. The complete first season — comprised of 13 episodes — is now available to stream on the NBCUniversal platform.

The service offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!