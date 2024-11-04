Dr. Wolf and his interns have more cases on the horizon, including uncovering the truth about their John Doe.

The premiere season of Brilliant Minds has been filled with heartwarming cases and massive medical mysteries, and there’s still more episodes to go. Read on to find out when the next episode arrives.

Is a new episode of Brilliant Minds on tonight (November 4, 2024)? No, there will be no new episode of Brilliant Minds premiering this week. In its usual Monday night slot, the Saturday Night Live Election Special will premiere on November 4, 2024 at 10/9c on NBC. The special will feature memorable election sketches from SNL through the years, including recent Season 50 sketches. The one-hour segment, which releases the night before Election Day, will hit Peacock the next day. (You can grab access to the streaming service right here.)

Season 1, Episode 7 of Brilliant Minds, "The Man From Grozny," will instead premiere on November 11, 2024, at 10/9c on NBC. The episode will follow Dr. Wolf and the team as they perform their most experimental treatment yet: a brain-computer interface implantation in their John Doe patient’s brain. The episode will also be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

In the previous episode “The Girl Who Cried Pregnant,” the medical team was introduced to Sarah, a teenager preparing for motherhood. The only issue was that despite her pregnancy symptoms and growing baby bump, she wasn’t actually pregnant.

And she wasn’t the only one: nearly her entire group of friends were also planning to deliver babies, each without a fetus present in their bodies.

After an emotional trip to their high school, Dr. Wolf and the interns were able to diagnose the girls with pseudocyesis, or false pregnancies. Their close friend Samantha was pregnant and as a way to stay connected to her, the group of friends performed a ritual, asking that they all be pregnant together.

Connected by their trauma of potentially losing their friend to motherhood, their strong emotions materialized into pregnancy symptoms, resulting in a form of mass hysteria.

Ultimately, Samantha gave birth to her child and Dr. Wolf broke the news to the rest of the girls that they weren’t pregnant...

Alex MacNicoll reflects on Brilliant Minds' intern love triangle

Dr. Van Markus (Alex MacNicoll) appears in Season 1 Episode 5 of Brilliant Minds. Photo: Rafy/NBC

Episode 6 also continued to shine a spotlight on the growing love triangle between Dr. Van Markus (Alex MacNicoll), Dr. Ericka Kinney (Ashleigh LaThrop), and Dr. Jacob Nash (Spence Moore II).

MacNicoll warned that their work lives could be impacted if the three can’t figure out their potentially romantic relationships.

“It's where they work. There's a lot at stake. There's the balance of the team energy,” he previously told NBC Insider. “There's a balance of the relationships with the other people at the hospital.”

Catch new episodes of Brilliant Minds when they premiere on Mondays on NBC at 10/9c. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.