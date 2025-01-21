All About Influencer Collins Key's Cameo on the Irrational Tonight (EXCLUSIVE)

Keep an eye out for AGT icon and social media star in the January 21 episode, "Now You Don't."

Now you see him, now you don't. Famous magician and social media star Collins Key is making his way to NBC's gripping drama The Irrational.

Known for his spellbinding sleight of hand and infectious videos on social media, Key has been dazzling audiences since he was 16 years old. Key started his career uploading magic trick videos, later performing as a Finalist on Season 8 of America's Got Talent. With his bewitching performance, Key became the first magician to become a finalist in the talent competition. Following his astonishing AGT run, Key continued to flex his trickster prowess on YouTube and delight social media audiences with his jaw-dropping tricks and comedy, performing with the likes of Demi Lovato and Fifth Harmony.

Garnering more than 5 million followers on Instagram and 24 million YouTube subscribers, Key has carved out quite a magical legacy, both as a magician and a comedic social media star. So he's bound to impress in his brief but fun cameo on The Irrational.

Find out everything to know about Key's exciting appearance in the January 21 episode of The Irrational below, airing at 10/9c tonight.

Spot Collins Key at the magic show on The Irrational

Key appears in The Irrational Season 2, Episode 10 ("Now You Don't"), with the episode synopsis promising: "Alec brings Rose on a date to a magic club he frequents where a friend is the headliner; the evening turns deadly when an audience volunteer is inexplicably killed onstage, and seemingly by magic." Key's cameo is well-placed; the magician briefly crosses paths with Alec (Jesse L. Martin) and Rose (Karen David) as a fellow patron of the club.

"We were doing this fun episode about magic and how magic exploits all of our predictably irrational behavior," The Irrational's showrunner Arika Mittman told NBC Insider. "When we started crafting that episode, my fellow Executive Producer on the show, Mark Goffman, brought Collins to all of our attention."

"I met [Key] a few years ago through mutual friends," Goffman told us. "He is brilliant and very versed in psychology, so we spoke at length about The Irrational, his roots starting on AGT in magic and illusions. I told him he would be great on our show and would keep him in mind when we did an episode about magic or would love to find a way to work him into an episode."

