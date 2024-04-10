Chapel Hart's Harmonies for a New The Judds Cover Are Completely Mesmerizing (VIDEO)

Country trio Chapel Hart paid tribute to one of their greatest influences in the best way.

How to Watch Watch the Season 19 premiere of America’s Got Talent Tuesday, May 28 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On April 8, the America's Got Talent Season 17 finalists casually sang a lovely rendition of the track "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" by The Judds. During their cover, they harmonized effortlessly, and sang the nostalgic lyrics with passion.

"It’s Sundays like this that songs like Grandpa by @thejuddsofficial that hit the soul just a little differently 😌❤️ We hope yall enjoy this warm up before our performance the other night!!" they captioned the post.

Listen to the amazing cover later down in this post.

RELATED: AGT's Chapel Hart Performed at the 2023 CMT Awards

What to know about "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" by The Judds

Released off of the band's 1986 album Rockin' With the Rhythm, "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" reached the number 1 position on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. It also won The Judds a Grammy Award for Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal. The lyrics tell the story of someone who is overwhelmed by the state of society asking their grandfather if life was different back when he was young.

RELATED: Chapel Hart's Sentimental New Track Is Filled With Beautiful Harmonies! Listen Now

Trea Swindle, Danica Hart, and Devynn Hart of Chapel Hart arrive to the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry House on September 28, 2023; Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Allen Clark/NBC; Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

"Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" by The Judds lyrics

Grandpa, tell me 'bout the good old days

Sometimes it feels like this world's gone crazy

Grandpa, take me back to yesterday

When the line between right and wrong

Didn't seem so hazy

Did lovers really fall in love to stay

And stand beside each other, come what may?

Was a promise really something people kept

Not just something they would say

Did families really bow their heads to pray?

Did daddies really never go away?

Whoa, whoa, grandpa, tell me 'bout the good old days

Grandpa, everything is changing fast

We call it progress, but I just don't know

And grandpa, let's wander back into the past

Then paint me the picture of long ago

Did lovers really fall in love to stay

And stand beside each other, come what may?

Was a promise really something people kept

Not just something they would say and then forget

Did families really bow their heads to pray?

Did daddies really never go away?

Whoa, whoa, grandpa, tell me 'bout the good old days

Whoa, whoa, grandpa, tell me 'bout the good old days

Did families really bow their heads to pray?

Did daddies really never go away?