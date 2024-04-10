Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Chapel Hart's Harmonies for a New The Judds Cover Are Completely Mesmerizing (VIDEO)
The AGT Season 17 finalists sang the tune backstage before a performance.
Country trio Chapel Hart paid tribute to one of their greatest influences in the best way.
On April 8, the America's Got Talent Season 17 finalists casually sang a lovely rendition of the track "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" by The Judds. During their cover, they harmonized effortlessly, and sang the nostalgic lyrics with passion.
"It’s Sundays like this that songs like Grandpa by @thejuddsofficial that hit the soul just a little differently 😌❤️ We hope yall enjoy this warm up before our performance the other night!!" they captioned the post.
Listen to the amazing cover later down in this post.
RELATED: AGT's Chapel Hart Performed at the 2023 CMT Awards
What to know about "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" by The Judds
Released off of the band's 1986 album Rockin' With the Rhythm, "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" reached the number 1 position on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. It also won The Judds a Grammy Award for Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal. The lyrics tell the story of someone who is overwhelmed by the state of society asking their grandfather if life was different back when he was young.
RELATED: Chapel Hart's Sentimental New Track Is Filled With Beautiful Harmonies! Listen Now
"Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" by The Judds lyrics
Grandpa, tell me 'bout the good old days
Sometimes it feels like this world's gone crazy
Grandpa, take me back to yesterday
When the line between right and wrong
Didn't seem so hazy
Did lovers really fall in love to stay
And stand beside each other, come what may?
Was a promise really something people kept
Not just something they would say
Did families really bow their heads to pray?
Did daddies really never go away?
Whoa, whoa, grandpa, tell me 'bout the good old days
Grandpa, everything is changing fast
We call it progress, but I just don't know
And grandpa, let's wander back into the past
Then paint me the picture of long ago
Did lovers really fall in love to stay
And stand beside each other, come what may?
Was a promise really something people kept
Not just something they would say and then forget
Did families really bow their heads to pray?
Did daddies really never go away?
Whoa, whoa, grandpa, tell me 'bout the good old days
Whoa, whoa, grandpa, tell me 'bout the good old days
Did families really bow their heads to pray?
Did daddies really never go away?