Caitlin Clark Roasted Michael Che Over His Women's Sports Jokes on "Weekend Update"

Behind the Scenes with T-Mobile and Chloe Fineman (In Partnership with T-Mobile)

Clark, who became NCAA basketball's all-time scorer in 2024, made a surprise appearance at the "Weekend Update"—and she brought some jokes for Che to read.

While the University of South Carolina's Gamecocks won the NCAA women's basketball tournament on April 7, March Madness 2024 was a victorious time for every Division I women's basketball team and their fans. The exciting competition achieved record-breaking viewership for one, with 18.7 million people tuning in to the final game alone. And Iowa Hawkeyes player Caitlin Clark rocketed to fame, becoming a household name as the NCAA's biggest leading scorer of all time, male or female. Ahead of Clark's anticipated WNBA draft, athlete surprised Michael Che on the April 13 "Weekend Update," sharing her thoughts on his past jokes about women's sports.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Clark also brought a few jokes of her own for Che to read, and it made for one satisfying watch.

Seconds before Clark's appearance, Che opened with the latest in his series of jokes ribbing the NCAA women's tournament, and women's basketball in general.

RELATED: SNL's "Outside the Lines" Sketch Is Melissa McCarthy at Her Funniest

"The university of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired," Che began. "...And replaced with an apron." Amid subsequent groans from the audience, Che moved on to add that Clark's expected to the top pick in April 15's WNBA draft that will take place in New York City.

"Here to comment is Caitlin Clark," Che said, as she rolled up to the "Update" desk in a sharp black Nike letter jacket.

Colin Jost and Michael Che during Weekend Update on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Caitlin Clark dunks on Michael Che with zinger "Weekend Update" jokes

"I'm a fan, Caitlin, by the way," Che clarified at the top of Clark's visit.

"Really, Michael? Because I heard that little apron joke you did," Clark said.

"Well yeah, it was a joke," Che said a little sheepishly. "We're just having fun, you know?"

"You make a lot of jokes about women's sports. Don't you, Michael?" Clark shot back.

Despite Che's denials, Jost chimed in. "Yeah, it's definitely a lot," Jost said. "I actually sort of made a super cut." Despite Che's protest, Jost then rolled tape on "the receipts," as Clark called them.

RELATED: Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day's Beavis and Butt-Head Had the SNL Cast Cracking Up

"I think you're a great basketball player," Che told Clark. "I can't play like you do."

"Yeah, we know," Clark said. "And obviously, I can't tell jokes like you do. But I did write some jokes, and it would mean a lot to me if you read some of them," she added, pointing to the cue cards.

Che then gamely read a series of Joke Swap style self-owns that gave the "Weekend Update" anchor a taste of his own medicine.

"Netflix's top show is Ripley, featuring an eerie unsettling performance by actor Andrew Scott," Che read. "Critics say it's the hardest thing to watch on Netflix since Michael Che's special, Shame the Devil," he continued, erupting into laughter at the punchline.

"I like that one," Clark cheered. "There's more!"

At the end of Che's roast, Clark gifted him with his very own pink apron, signed by Clark herself.

"Thank you," Che said. "I can't wait to give this to my girlfriend."

"You don't have a girlfriend, Michael," Clark zinged. Boom!

Caitlin Clark thanks the women players who came before her on SNL

Ahead of her WNBA draft, Clark didn't miss an opportunity to thank some of the trailblazing women who came before her.

"I'm sure it will be a big first step for me, but it's just one step for the WNBA," Clark said to the camera. "Thanks to all the great players: Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Dawn Staley and my basketball hero, Maya Moore," Clark said. "These are the girls that kicked down the door so I could walk inside. I want to thank them for laying down the foundation."