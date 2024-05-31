Bill Murray co-stars in this classic sketch from Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman and Gilda Radner's last SNL episode before leaving the show.

Buck Henry & Gilda Radner Are "Lord and Lady [Censored]" in This Classic SNL Sketch

When you think of Saturday Night Live's original MVPs, some obvious names jump to mind: Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, and the rest of the Not Ready for Prime Time Players who made up the original SNL cast. But actor and screenwriter Buck Henry was a huge part of the show's first five years.

A frequent Host, Henry was the very first member of SNL's Five-Timers Club, long before it officially became a thing with Tom Hanks' fifth episode in 1980. SNL's Season 5 finale on May 24, 1985 marked Henry's final stint as Host (tenth time's the charm!).

But that's not the only reason the Season 5 finale, and the episode's "Lord and Lady D-----bag" sketch, are an important part of SNL history. The episode was also the last episode for original cast members Gilda Radner, Laraine Newman, Garrett Morris, and Jane Curtin, who left the show at the seasons' end. It was also Bill Murray's last show as an SNL cast member, having replaced Chevy Chase during Season 2.

All of them appeared in "Lord and Lady D-----bag," an over-the-top, censor-tempting sketch (the word "d-----bag" is said 12 times). Murray played the Earl of Sandwich, who invents the lunch staple at the party, while Henry and Radner played the titular d-bags.

Watch Buck Henry, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and Harry Shearer in SNL's "Lord and Lady" sketch

The sketch takes place at elegant, if stuffy party at Salisbury Manor in 1730. "“What a splendid party. I do believe everyone of any importance in England is here tonight,” says a society woman played by Laraine Newman (fun fact: Newman's daughter is standup comic Hannah Einbinder, star of the series Hacks).

Various Lords and Ladies are announced as they enter the hall, as Lord Worcestershire compliments Lord Salisbury on the "exquisite mushroom sauce" he's put on his chopped steaks. Salisbury is played by Season 5 cast addition Harry Shearer, using a character voice that sounds like one of his many from The Simpsons.

When the D-----bags are finally formally announced, the audience erupts into wild laughter. The sketch has as much fun using a certain word as you'd expect, and it soon becomes clear that, like Sandwich and Salisbury, Henry's Lord has a surname that'll become famous for his invention.

How many times was Buck Henry on SNL?

10 times.

Buck Henry hosted Saturday Night Live 10 times from 1975 to 1980.

Henry wrote the movies The Graduate, To Die For starring Nicole Kidman, and What's Up Doc? starring Barbra Streisand and Ryan O'Neal. He also created the TV series Get Smart.

As part of SNL history, it's fitting that Tina Fey chose Henry to play Dick Lemon, Liz Lemon's dad, on 30 Rock. Henry died in 2020.