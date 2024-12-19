'Tis The Season to Watch Brilliant Minds Star Teddy Sears in This Romantic Holiday Film

When actor Teddy Sears is portraying Dr. Josh Nichols in Brilliant Minds, his demeanor while working at Bronx General Hospital is what you’d expect from a hard-working neurosurgeon. Focused on performing life-saving surgeries on his patients, he doesn’t crack a smile often, and when he does, it’s usually during smitten interactions with Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto).

But, Sears doesn’t always play no-nonsense characters. In fact, he is the male lead in a Hallmark movie that sees him in a complete different (and festive) light. If you want to see him in that new light in Christmas in Evergreen, which sees him put his heart on his sleeve, here's everything you need to know.

Teddy Sears as Dr. Josh Nichols in Brilliant Minds. Photo: Brendan Meadows/NBC

Brilliant Minds' Teddy Sears starred the Hallmark film Christmas in Evergreen

If you are a Hallmark fan, then you are probably familiar with the Christmas in Evergreen series. There are four films within the franchise thus far, each with different cast members and stories all set in the small town of Evergreen, Vermont.

The Brilliant Minds star appears in the inaugural Christmas in Evergreen film, which was released in 2017. He plays the role of Ryan Bellamy, a hard-working Physician and loving father.

Following the death of his late wife, he takes their daughter on a cruise for the holidays to try and make the season cheerful again. It’s at a pit stop on the way to the airport that they come across Allie Shaw (Ashley Williams), a veterinarian and resident of Evergreen, who planned on traveling from her hometown to be with her boyfriend in Washington D.C.

Over the course of the film the two slowly realize that while they might not be exactly where they intended to be for Christmas, they might be exactly where they are supposed to be. The movie also stars actress Holly Robinson Peete, who viewers might recognize from Chicago Fire as fan-favorite character Tamara Jones.

Where to watch Christmas in Evergreen

You can get comfortable on your couch right now and watch Christmas in Evergreen, streaming now on Peacock (which you can gain access to right here).

If you’re in the binge-watching mood, the streaming service is home to tons of other Hallmark movies. From Christmas in Rome to A Holiday Spectacular (that features the iconic Radio City Rockettes), there’s a great selection of holiday films to choose from.

Plus, if you aren’t all caught up on Brilliant Minds, you can watch all of the previously aired episodes on Peacock, ahead of the highly anticipated final two episodes of the premiere season arrive in January 2025.

