The star of Reba and Shameless has checked into Bronx General Hospital.

What Else Has Brilliant Minds Guest Star Steve Howey Been In?

A notable guest star has checked into Bronx General Hospital in Episode 3, as actor Steve Howey had a major role in a new episode of the NBC medical drama Brilliant Minds.

How to Watch Watch Brilliant Minds Mondays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Brilliant Minds, which stars Zachary Quinto as a brilliant neurologist with unorthodox methods, is airing on NBC on Monday nights. Inspired by the work and writings of the late Dr. Oliver Sacks, author of books like The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat, the new show has Quinto’s Dr. Wolf attempting to understand the intricacies of the human mind and to make the world see his patients differently.

RELATED: Meet the New Characters of NBC's Medical Drama Brilliant Minds

Howey, who appears in Episode 3, plays Wyatt, a member of a biker gang who comes to Dr. Wolf for treatment for a bullet wound only for the case to go in a totally different direction. For more about Wyatt's case on Brilliant Minds, read our explainer.

It’s the latest screen credit for Howey, a TV veteran best known for leading roles in two long-running shows. Here’s a quick guide to Howey’s filmography.

Where Is Steve Howey From?

Howey was born in San Antonio, Texas, on July 12, 1977, to his parents Bill and Carla Howey. He grew up in Colorado, attending Green Mountain High School in Lakewood and attending Northeastern Junior College in Sterling for two years.

It seems only natural that Howey pursued acting, as his parents ran the Bill Howey Acting Studio. Although Howey initially wanted to play basketball rather than go into the family business, he took classes at his dad’s studio in Burbank, California, and took to acting quickly.

What TV Shows Has Steve Howey Been In?

Steve Howey as Wyatt James and Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf in Brilliant Minds Season 1, Episode 3. Photo: Rafy/NBC

Howey’s first on-screen role was Class, a 1998 independent film his father Bill Howey wrote and directed, but it was on the small screen where he really began to take off.

Following small, one-off roles in shows like Pacific Blue, ER, and The Drew Carey Show, Howey got his big break when he was only 21 and was cast as Van Montgomery in Reba. For six years and 125 episodes, Howey starred opposite the legendary country singer (and future The Voice coach) as Reba’s son-in-law.

RELATED: All About Reba McEntire New NBC Sitcom, Happy's Place

After Reba ended in 2007, Howey continued to make consistent TV appearances in addition to his work on the big screen (more on that in a bit.) He starred in Ctrl, a one-season NBC comedy that’s notable for being the first-ever web-only series produced by a major studio.

His next major role, and the other part he’s arguably best known for, came in 2011 when he was cast as Kevin Ball in the Showtime series Shameless. He played Kevin, the Gallaghers' neighbor, for a full decade — a total of 134 episodes. He starred opposite Shanola Hampton, who played his wife, Veronica Fisher, and is now the star of her own NBC original series, Found, in which she plays Gabi Moseley, who specializes in finding missing persons that others have forgotten about.

(For more about the thrilling series Found, click here.)

Some of Howey’s other TV credits include one-episode appearances on New Girl, Workaholics, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, a three-episode arc on Sons of Anarchy, and a leading role in the one-season CBS series True Lies.

On Law & Order: SVU, he played MMA fighter Andy "The Monster" McPherson in Season 19, Episode 8, "Intent."

What Movies Has Steve Howey Been In?

Howey’s probably better known for his TV work, but he’s been in plenty of movies, too.

He starred int he 2005 motorcycle action movie Supercross, the 2006 video game adaptation DOA: Dead or Alive, and some rom-coms, including Bride Wars and Something Borrowed. More recently, he’s been in Game Over, Man!, the action comedy from the trio behind Workaholics, the action comedy Stuber, and the 2022 comedy horror Day Shift.

New episodes of Brilliant Minds premiere on Monday nights at 10 p.m. on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.