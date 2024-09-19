NBC Insider Exclusive

All About the Law & Order Station Pop-Up Fan Experience in Boston

If you're in Boston this fall, you won't want to miss grabbing a cup of coffee at Law & Order Station. 

By Jessica White
The return of Law & Order Thursdays is weeks away, and in anticipation, NBC has created a fan experience unlike any other: Law & Order Station.

How to Watch

Watch the Season 26 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursday, October 3 at 9/8c on NBC.

Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans may remember the smash success of Olivia Benson Plaza in March 2024, an interactive pop-up that transformed 30 Rockefeller Plaza into an immersive SVU experience. Law & Order Station will do something similar in Boston. 

RELATED: The 1st Trailer for Law & Order: SVU Season 26 Is So Intense

Get all the details, below, about Law & Order Station: 

The Cast of Law and Order Svu sit in church pews on Law and Order SVU Episode 2501
Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T), Det. Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano), Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Noah Porter Benson (Ryan Buggle), Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino), Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 25 Episode 1. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

What is the Law & Order Station fan experience?

The Law & Order Station is an interactive experience takes fans through the past three decades of gripping L&O storylines and beloved characters. Upon entering the station through the turnstiles, attendees will be instantly transported into the Law & Order universe.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Law & Order Season 23

As they explore the pop-up, fans can connect with the show in fun, unique ways. From merchandise with exclusive customizable patches to interactive photo moments, the experience will delight both diehards and newcomers alike. Plus, attendees can enjoy complimentary Law & Order-themed donuts and a cup of coffee from Boston's beloved Kane's Donuts.

Ice T, Mariska Hargitay, Octavio Pisano, Juliana Aidén Martinez and Kevin Kane posing together in New York City.
Ice T, Mariska Hargitay, Octavio Pisano, Juliana Aidén Martinez and Kevin Kane are seen filming on location for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in Midtown, Manhattan on August 05, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When is the Law & Order Station fan experience?

Law & Order Station is a two-day event, giving fans not one but two opportunities to explore the experience. 

Law & Order Station will be open on Friday, October 4, and Saturday, October 5. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. ET.

Hugh Dancy on Law And Order

Hugh Dancy appears as ADA Nolan Price on Law & Order

 Photo: NBC

Where is the Law & Order Station fan experience?

The Law & Order Station fan experience will be in Boston's historic Faneuil Hall Marketplace, which is as alive and active today as it was in 1742. After the Law & Order fan experience, enjoy the world-famous Quincy Market Colonnade and a delightful hub of eateries, shops, and street performances.

The exact address for Law & Order Station is Faneuil Hall Marketplace - 4 S Market St, Boston, MA 02109.

How to get a ticket to the Law & Order Station fan experience

Mariska Hargitay holds up a 'Benson and Co.' coffee cup
Mariska Hargitay is seen at Olivia Benson Plaza at Rockefeller Center on March 15, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Reservations to Law & Order Station are complimentary and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans unable to make a reservation in advance are encouraged to stop by and wait in the standby line to attend. 

Reservations will be available beginning Friday, September 20 at 12 p.m. ET at exploretock.com/lawandorderstation

RELATED: I Went to the Olivia Benson Exhibit in NYC, and It Was an SVU Fan's Dream

Watch the Season 24 premiere of Law & Order on Thursday, October 3 at 8/7c on NBC.  The Season 26 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will follow at 9/8c on NBC.  Stream episodes the next day on Peacock.

