All About the Law & Order Station Pop-Up Fan Experience in Boston
If you're in Boston this fall, you won't want to miss grabbing a cup of coffee at Law & Order Station.
The return of Law & Order Thursdays is weeks away, and in anticipation, NBC has created a fan experience unlike any other: Law & Order Station.
Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans may remember the smash success of Olivia Benson Plaza in March 2024, an interactive pop-up that transformed 30 Rockefeller Plaza into an immersive SVU experience. Law & Order Station will do something similar in Boston.
Get all the details, below, about Law & Order Station:
What is the Law & Order Station fan experience?
The Law & Order Station is an interactive experience takes fans through the past three decades of gripping L&O storylines and beloved characters. Upon entering the station through the turnstiles, attendees will be instantly transported into the Law & Order universe.
As they explore the pop-up, fans can connect with the show in fun, unique ways. From merchandise with exclusive customizable patches to interactive photo moments, the experience will delight both diehards and newcomers alike. Plus, attendees can enjoy complimentary Law & Order-themed donuts and a cup of coffee from Boston's beloved Kane's Donuts.
When is the Law & Order Station fan experience?
Law & Order Station is a two-day event, giving fans not one but two opportunities to explore the experience.
Law & Order Station will be open on Friday, October 4, and Saturday, October 5. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. ET.
Where is the Law & Order Station fan experience?
The Law & Order Station fan experience will be in Boston's historic Faneuil Hall Marketplace, which is as alive and active today as it was in 1742. After the Law & Order fan experience, enjoy the world-famous Quincy Market Colonnade and a delightful hub of eateries, shops, and street performances.
The exact address for Law & Order Station is Faneuil Hall Marketplace - 4 S Market St, Boston, MA 02109.
How to get a ticket to the Law & Order Station fan experience
Reservations to Law & Order Station are complimentary and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans unable to make a reservation in advance are encouraged to stop by and wait in the standby line to attend.
Reservations will be available beginning Friday, September 20 at 12 p.m. ET at exploretock.com/lawandorderstation.
Watch the Season 24 premiere of Law & Order on Thursday, October 3 at 8/7c on NBC. The Season 26 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will follow at 9/8c on NBC. Stream episodes the next day on Peacock.