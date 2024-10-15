Why "Voice of an Angel" Aliyah Khaylyn Made Bublé Say, "I Wish I Could Sing Like You"

Sometimes even Coaches on The Voice get jealous. That’s what happened to Michael Bublé when Aliyah Khaylyn took to the stage for her Blind Audition on Season 26 of the show.

Khaylyn, a 23-year-old from Philadelphia, explained that she recently lost her mother, the person who got her into singing. In the winter of 2021, Khaylyn’s sister found their mom unresponsive in her room. An autopsy came back and revealed no cause of death.

“Part of me thinks that God thought it was her time because she gave so much of herself to the world and that he wanted to give her what she couldn’t find in the world,” Khaylyn said. “She is somewhere getting what she gave and more.”

Khaylyn knows firsthand how important music can be for grieving — more than most, as she’s attending Berkley College for music therapy, specializing in sound healing.

Aliyah Khaylyn sings Tamar Braxton's "Love and War" on The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions

For her Blind Audition, she performed Tamar Braxton’s “Love and War,” and Bublé was the first to turn his chair. Reba McEntire pressed her button next, followed by Snoop Dogg.

The only reason Gwen Stefani didn’t turn her chair around was that her team was already full, as this was the last night of Blind Auditions. She said she was “so mad” that she couldn’t press her button, though, so it seems fair to say Stefani was a fan of Khaylyn’s performance.

Snoop asked Khaylyn if she was raised on soul music, to which she said, “Absolutely!”

“This show is called The Voice so we’re looking for your voice. But it’s not just about having a voice. It’s about you having the ability to come out here and just have light shine out of you,” Bublé said. “I wish I could sing like you. I would win this competition, I think.”

He also noted that he had a strategic reason for wanting Khaylyn on Team Bublé. “My team has so much testosterone on it that it’s a problem. I need you,” he said. “Their teams are a lot more feminine. Think about the strategy before you make this decision.”

Perhaps convinced by Bublé’s argument that being one of the comparatively few women on Team Bublé would help her stand out in the rounds to come, she opted to pick him as her Coach, completing Team Bublé.

“A beautiful voice, really soulful, a complete package,” Bublé said of the final member of his squad. “Team Bublé’s full, and I’m really proud of myself.”