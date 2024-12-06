AGT 16 Comedian, Kabir Singh, Dies at 39

Kabir Singh, the charismatic comedian who charmed audiences with his infectious energy on Season 16 of America's Got Talent, died on Wednesday, December 4 at 39 years old.

NBC and AGT's production company, Freemantle, released a statement following Singh's tragic passing:

"The AGT family is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kabir Singh, a talented comedian who graced our stage with his undeniable humor. He brought joy and laughter to so many and his incredible talent will be missed."

According to People, funeral services for Singh will be held on Saturday, December 14 in Hayward, California.

Kabir Singh's AGT and comedy legacy

Kabir Singh attends "America's Got Talent" Season 16 at Dolby Theatre on September 07, 2021 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Applauded for his comedic timing and sharp wit during his tenure on AGT in 2021, Singh's loveable personality made him a standout Act among fans and fellow comics alike. After all four AGT Judges were blown away by his Audition and moved him forward in the competition, Singh quickly solidified himself as a Season 16 frontrunner. His AGT performance throughout the Quarterfinals was a side-splitting run, cementing his place as a rising star in the comedy scene. Singh's punchlines and captivating storytelling took him all the way to the Season 16 Semifinals.

While he didn't take home the season win, Singh remains one of the most hilarious comics to grace the NBC talent competition. Aside from AGT, Singh thrived within the stand-up circuit, appearing in 2014's Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-Up Revolution and at the helm of his own 2020 TV special, Kabir Singh: Retiring Material. In 2023, Singh released another comedy special, BollerWood.

Some of Singh's other credits include a 2016 episode of Family Guy as Kabir 'Kabeezy' Singh, a moniker he often embraced within his stand-up, based on his personal Instagram. A magician with a microphone, Singh also made numerous podcast appearances, providing humorous commentary in a 2023 Sublime Podcast episode and a 2021 episode of Reza Rifts.

Many comedians have graced the AGT stage across the years, but Season 16 fans will never forget Singh's laugh-inducing antics. As the AGT community mourns the loss of Singh, his impact on the comedy world is deeply felt. The laughter Singh brought the masses will be missed and forever cherished.

