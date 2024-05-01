Blake Shelton Wants Adam Levine to Play at His and Gwen Stefani’s Wedding

Blake Shelton Wants Adam Levine to Play at His and Gwen Stefani’s Wedding

The former The Voice coach is an avid consumer of this healthy selection.

The Surprising Veggie Adam Levine Always Keeps in His Massive Walk-in Fridge

Adam Levine knows how to stay on top of his nutrition.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In a recent interview with Men's Health, the former The Voice coach (Seasons 1-16) gave details about his diet. After walking us through his morning kitchen routine, Levine gave us a glimpse of his massive walk-in refrigerator.

"This is my favorite thing," he proudly told the camera, before the host said that it is "the biggest fridge that [they've] ever seen on the show."

What's in Adam Levine's massive walk-in fridge

Then, Levine showed us the specific item that he always has in his fridge: Peppers.

The singer proudly held up a package of bell peppers, noting their nutritious vitamin C value. "I think those are the best things you can put in your body everyday," he said.

RELATED: Adam Levine Actually Crashed Weddings for Maroon 5's "Sugar" Music Video (DETAILS)

Levine also talked about how his relationship with his beloved peppers has evolved.

"You can eat anything you want when you're younger, and then all of a sudden you can't. So I just kind of try to be conscious of things I put in my body, not overdo it, not overthink it, but be smart of it. Lots of veggies, things I didn't use to love, cause who likes veggies when they're young? But now I love veggies. It's funny."

He may have a song called "Sugar," but he sure is a fan of his veggies.

Adam Levine on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Aside from being a pepper enthusiast, Levine is of course known for being the frontman of the mega popular band Maroon 5. When Levine appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April, he dropped exciting news: They're working on new music.

"You've been hinting that you guys are in the studio working on something — and finally, this year you're releasing the new music," said Jimmy Fallon.

Adam Levine attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"It's coming," Levine confirmed. "You know, I think that for the first time in about 13 years, I've decided to kind of take the reins back for the songwriting part of it, and make sure that all the ideas come from either myself or the band. So we're not going to have any real co-writes."

He described the upcoming music as a full circle moment for the group whose original members have been making music together since 1994, first rising to fame with their 2002 debut album, Songs About Jane.

"And, you know, the ideas are coming straight from the nucleus of Maroon 5, which I think is going to make it sound a lot like it did in the very, very beginning," Levine continued. "So, I'm so excited about what's happening right now."

RELATED: Adam Levine Wore Matching Dresses with His Wife and Daughters