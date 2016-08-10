The Voyager with Josh Garcia

WATCH EPISODES
The Voyager with Josh Garcia
WATCH EPISODES
Start Watching
Start Watching
Start Watching
S1 E1 | 10/08/16
Mayan Madness
Season 3
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1

Episodes (26)

S3 E26 | 06/01/19
Harvest Adventures
S3 E25 | 05/25/19
Filipino Fun
S3 E24 | 05/18/19
A Date in Oman
S3 E23 | 05/11/19
Caribbean Delight
S3 E22 | 05/04/19
Awesome Auckland
S3 E21 | 04/27/19
Hungry for More
S3 E20 | 04/20/19
Malaysian Melting Pot
S3 E19 | 04/13/19
Sands of Time
S3 E18 | 04/06/19
Fun Firsts in Barbados
S3 E17 | 03/16/19
Geological Wonders
S3 E16 | 03/09/19
Soaring City on the Arabian Gulf
S3 E15 | 03/02/19
Under the Mediterranean Sea
S3 E14 | 02/23/19
Greek Island Gem
S3 E13 | 02/16/19
Medieval Malta
S3 E12 | 02/09/19
Shining Sicily
S3 E11 | 02/02/19
Travel Lessons
S3 E10 | 01/26/19
Costa Rican Adventures
S3 E9 | 01/19/19
Jewel of Russia
S3 E8 | 11/24/18
Digging Deep
S3 E7 | 11/17/18
Saunas by the Sea
S3 E6 | 11/10/18
Rhythms of Aruba
S3 E5 | 11/03/18
Wowed by Maui
S3 E4 | 10/27/18
Roaring Rotterdam
S3 E3 | 10/20/18
Medieval Treasure
S3 E2 | 10/13/18
Cool Cabo
S3 E1 | 10/06/18
Aloha Spirit

You May Also Like

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer
Consumer 101
Vets Saving Pets
The Champion Within
Naturally, Danny Seo
The Voyager with Josh Garcia
Health + Happiness with Mayo Clinic
Give
The Voyager with Josh Garcia

About the Show

With a world traveler as our guide, "The Voyager with Josh Garcia" takes audiences on an exciting and culturally rich voyage around the globe. Traveling by ocean, each episode brings audiences to the world's most incredible destinations as we join Josh on a personal journey to discover, understand and immerse in the hidden beauty, diverse traditions and unique cuisine each port has to offer. As we meet local cultural experts, learn authentic regional stories and taste indigenous dishes, Josh inspires us to celebrate and explore the people, places and cultures of our world.

More
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.