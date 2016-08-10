With a world traveler as our guide, "The Voyager with Josh Garcia" takes audiences on an exciting and culturally rich voyage around the globe. Traveling by ocean, each episode brings audiences to the world's most incredible destinations as we join Josh on a personal journey to discover, understand and immerse in the hidden beauty, diverse traditions and unique cuisine each port has to offer. As we meet local cultural experts, learn authentic regional stories and taste indigenous dishes, Josh inspires us to celebrate and explore the people, places and cultures of our world.