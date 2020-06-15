Main Content

Songland
S2 E1 | 04/13/20
Lady A
SONGLAND
LISTEN NOW
Play all your favorite new hits from Songland with the Spotify playlist!
Songland
Episodes

S2 E10 | 06/15/20
Usher
S2 E9 | 06/08/20
Ben Platt
S2 E8 | 06/01/20
Bebe Rexha
S2 E7 | 05/25/20
Boyz II Men
S2 E6 | 05/18/20
Florida Georgia Line
S2 E5 | 05/11/20
Julia Michaels
S2 E4 | 05/04/20
Martina McBride
S2 E3 | 04/27/20
H.E.R.
S2 E2 | 04/20/20
Luis Fonsi
S2 E1 | 04/13/20
Lady A

Clips

Towel to Lamby Town: The Best Lyrics You Never Heard, Season 2, Vol. 2 - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/15/20
Usher's "California" Journey to the Music Video - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/15/20
Get to Know Six New Things About H.E.R. - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/15/20
Learn Six New Things About Julia Michaels - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/15/20
Get to Know Seven New Things About Luis Fonsi - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/15/20
Get to Know Lady Antebellum in Less Than Two Minutes - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/15/20
Ben Platt's "Everything It Took to Get to You" Journey to the Music Video - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/15/20
Songland’s Season 2 Writers and Musicians Present "Hands Up"
CLIP 06/15/20
Get to Know Seven New Things About Martina McBride - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/15/20
Fatherdude Performs "Billions" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/15/20
David Wade Performs "Personal" (Produced by Shane McAnally) - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/15/20
Bebe Rexha's "Miracle" Journey to the Music Video - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/15/20
Miranda Glory Performs "Salty" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/15/20
Miranda Glory and Ryan Tedder Duet: “No Cap (Missing You)” (Produced by Ryan Tedder) - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/15/20
Florida Georgia Line's "Second Guessing" Journey to the Music Video - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/15/20
Ryan Cam Performs "Staying Over" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/15/20
Usher's Songland Selection: “California” by Ryan Cam - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/15/20
David Wade Performs "Horse 'N Carriage" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/12/20
Kylie Rothfield Performs "Ghost" (Produced by Ester Dean) - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/08/20
David Davis Performs "Everything It Took To Get To You" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/08/20
Ben Platt's Songland Selection: “Everything It Took To Get To You” by David Davis - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/08/20
Anna Hamilton Performs "Deathbed" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/08/20
Caroline Kole Performs “Fool's Gold” (Produced by Shane McAnally) - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/08/20
Kylie Rothfield Performs "Lonely" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/08/20
Caroline Kole Performs "Fool's Gold" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/05/20
We the Tutu Pack: The Best Lyrics You Never Heard, Season 2, Vol. 2 - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/04/20
Josh Vida Performs "Sideline" (Produced by Ester Dean) - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/01/20
One of the Two Songs Bebe Rexha Combines as Her Selection: “Miracle” by Greg Scott - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/01/20
Alyssa Newton Performs "Made for Something" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/01/20
Anna Graceman Performs "Gold" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/01/20
Josh Vida Performs "Crazy Enough" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/01/20
One of Two Songs Bebe Rexha Combines as Her Selection: “Bones” by Anna Graceman - Songland 2020
CLIP 06/01/20
Boyz II Men's Songland Selection: "Love Struck" by ChrisLee - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/25/20
ChrisLee Performs "Love Struck" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/25/20
Zak Waters Performs "Bad Things" (Produced by Ryan Tedder) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/25/20
Greg Scott Performs "Miracle" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/25/20
Julia Michaels' "Give It to You" Journey to the Music Video - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/25/20
Lady A, Ryan Tedder, Luis Fonsi and More Share Their Boyz II Men Memories - Songland
CLIP 05/25/20
Boyz II Men's "Love Struck" Journey to the Music Video - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/25/20
Juan and Lisa Winans Perform "Maybe" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/25/20
Charles Infamous Performs "Jukebox" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/25/20
Juan and Lisa Winans Perform "What If it's Love?" (Produced by Shane McAnally) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/25/20
Zak Waters Performs "Bad Things" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/22/20
Shawn Austin Performs "Ain't Going Nowhere" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/16/20
Lukr Performs "Hopes High" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/16/20
Griffen Palmer Performs "Second Guessing" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/16/20
Florida Georgia Line's Songland Selection: "Second Guessing" by Griffen Palmer - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/16/20
Shawn Austin Performs "Lean On" (Produced by Ester Dean) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/16/20
Victoria Banks Performs "That's a Country Song" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/16/20
Lukr Performs "What You're Puttin' Down" (Produced by Ryan Tedder) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/16/20
Martina McBride's "Girls Like Me" Journey to the Music Video - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/16/20
Bob Bob Bob Beep Bob: The Best Lyrics You Never Heard, Season 2, Vol. 1 - Songland 2020 (Mash-Up)
CLIP 05/14/20
H.E.R.'s "Wrong Places" Journey to the Music Video - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/14/20
Jenna Lotti Performs "Sad Girls" (Produced by Shane McAnally) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
Julia Michaels' Songland Selection: "Give It To You" by Keegan Bost - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
Dan Burke Performs "Numb" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
Dan Burke Performs "Numb" (Produced by Ester Dean) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
Jeremy Shayne Performs "Too Late" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
Keegan Bost Performs "Glad You Came" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
Jenna Lotti Performs "Sad Girls" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/09/20
Luis Fonsi's "Sway" Journey to the Music Video - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/07/20
Wolves Performs "Miracle" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Martina McBride's Songland Selection: "Girls Like Me" by H A L I E - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
CKAY Performs "Heroes" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
H A L I E Performs "Girls Like Me" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
CKAY Performs "Hero" (Produced by Shane McAnally) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Jeffrey James Performs "We Can Be Heroes" (Produced by Ryan Tedder) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Lady A's "Champagne Night" Journey to the Music Video - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/02/20
Jeffrey James Performs "We Can Be (Heroes)" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 05/01/20
Axel Mansoor Performs "Scary" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/27/20
Jocelyn Alice Performs "How Could You Not Know?" (Produced by Shane McAnally) - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/27/20
Milly Performs "Safe Place" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/27/20
H.E.R.'s Songland Selection: "Wrong Places" by Raquel Castro - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/27/20
Axel Mansoor Performs "Scary" (Produced by Ester Dean) - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/27/20
Raquel Castro Performs "Wrong Places" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/27/20
Jocelyn Alice Performs "How Could You Not Know?" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/24/20
DYSON Performs "Conditions" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/20/20
Lauren Martinez Performs "I Don't Want to Know" (Produced by Ester Dean) - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/20/20
DYSON and Season 1's IRO Perform "Lost in Translation" (Produced by Ryan Tedder) - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/20/20
Luis Fonsi's Songland Selection: "Sway" by PipoBeats - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/20/20
Lauren Martinez Performs "I Don't Want to Know" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/20/20
CORii Performs "What If" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/20/20
PipoBeats Performs "Sway" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/17/20
Jonas Brothers’ "Greenlight" Journey to the Music Video - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/14/20
Kelsea Ballerini’s "Better Luck Next Time" Journey to the Music Video - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/14/20
Lady A's Songland Selection: "Champagne Night" by Madeline Merlo - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/13/20
Tim Halperin Performs "Losing You" (Produced by Ryan Tedder) - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/13/20
Ryan Innes Performs "Long Way Home" (Produced by Ryan Tedder) - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/13/20
Steven Battey Performs "Feels Good to Me" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/13/20
Ryan Innes Performs "Long Way Home" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/13/20
Tim Halperin Performs "Losing You" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/13/20
Madeline Merlo Performs "I'll Drink to That" (Original Song Performance) - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/10/20
Songland Season 2: First Look - Featuring Boyz II Men, H.E.R., Martina McBride and More
CLIP 04/09/20
Producers Ester Dean, Shane McAnally and Ryan Tedder Compete in a Music Trivia Challenge - Songland
CLIP 04/07/20
Ben Platt and Producers Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally Look Back at Season 1 - Songland 2020
CLIP 04/01/20
10 Superstar Artists Search for Their Next Hit - Songland
CLIP 03/09/20
Songland's Ryan Tedder, Shane McAnally and Ester Dean Have a BIG Season 2 Announcement
CLIP 03/08/20
Fall in Love with Songland - Happy Valentine's Day
CLIP 02/16/20
Everybody Loves Ryan
CLIP 11/20/19
Ester Dean Likes to Get Personal
CLIP 10/30/19
Songland

About the Show

NBC's groundbreaking songwriting series "Songland" serves as a destination for music's biggest stars to find their next hit and represents a new chapter for music in television. Undiscovered songwriters are put center stage as they pitch their original creations to top recording artists and a panel of chart-topping music producers in the hopes of creating the artists' next big hits.

The series is an authentic peek into the creative process of songwriting and provides one talented winner per episode with the opportunity to have their song recorded and released worldwide by chart-topping artists. Season 2 guest recording artists include Boyz II Men, Florida Georgia Line, Luis Fonsi, H.E.R., Lady A, Martina McBride, Julia Michaels, Ben Platt, Bebe Rexha and Usher.

Each week one guest recording artist comes to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Four songwriters will perform their original tracks in front of the guest artist and three of the most successful and sought-after producers in music - Ryan Tedder (lead singer of OneRepublic and four-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer of Adele, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Jonas Brothers), Ester Dean (Grammy-nominated songwriter, producer of Rihanna, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj, and actress, having starred in the "Pitch Perfect" film franchise) and Shane McAnally (three-time Grammy-winning songwriter and producer of Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson and Sam Hunt with over 40 No. 1 country records and two ACM Songwriter of the Year Awards).

Each song's lyrics, arrangements, beats, melody and story will be considered by the panel as the producers and guest artist engage in a lively discussion about ways to creatively adapt them to better fit the style and sensibility of the recording artist of the week.

After the performances, the mega recording artist will choose three songwriters to move forward to the studio and pair them each with the producer best suited to perfect their song. In the studio, the songs will take shape in unexpected ways as the songwriter and producer duos work together to win over the recording artist. In the end, a winner will be chosen and their song will be recorded and released for a global audience. Last season "Songland" produced multiple chart-topping hits, including seven songs that achieved a No. 1 ranking on an iTunes music chart.

"Songland" is executive produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Audrey Morrissey ("The Voice"), director Ivan Dudynsky, Eurythmics co-founder and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Dave Stewart, Chad Hines and multi-Grammy-winning recording artist and Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine. Josh Gummersall will serve as producer along with Ryan Tedder. The concept was devised by Stewart, Morrissey and Dudynsky.

"Songland" is produced by Live Animals in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, Dave Stewart Entertainment and 222 Productions.

CREDITS

Season Premiere
Monday, April 13, 2020

Day & Time
Mondays at 10/9c

Panelists
Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean, Shane McAnally

Executive Producers
Audrey Morrissey, Ivan Dudynsky, Dave Stewart, Chad Hines, Adam Levine

Director
Ivan Dudynsky

Co-Executive Producer
Amanda Zucker

Senior Supervising Producer
Ashley Baumann-Sylvester

Supervising Producers
Lara Karchmer, Clyde Lieberman, Tyler Furstman, Casey Dale

Associate Producers
Chelsea Gonnering, Mollie Bloom

Producers
Katie Franzeo, Josh Gummersall, Suzanne Lee, Ryan Tedder

Segment Producers
Hannah Borosky, Joe Awgul, Stephanie Wilmers

Supervising Casting Producer
Michelle McNulty

Senior Casting Producer
Holly Dale

Production Designer
James Connelly

Lighting Designer
Oscar Dominguez

Origination
Los Angeles, California

Produced By
Live Animals, Universal Television Alternative Studio, Dave Stewart Entertainment, 222 Production
 

