For the Record: "S&M"

Songland's Ester Dean recounts the sometimes embarrassing journey that went into the creation of Rihanna's hit single "S&M."
Appearing:
Tags: songland, for the record, ester dean, s&m, rihanna, s and m, britney spears, britney spears rihanna, chains and whips excite me, songland nbc, songwriting show, songwriting show nbc, watch songland on nbc, rihanna s&m
S11 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.