Who Plays Young Zachary Quinto on Brilliant Minds? Meet Teen Wolf Actor Ted Sutherland

The 27-year-old actor is recognizable for his role in several TV shows, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Every episode of Brilliant Minds uses emotional, sometimes harrowing flashbacks. These scenes help viewers learn more about Dr. Oliver Wolf's (Zachary Quinto) upbringing, giving vital insight into how he became the doctor and man he is today.

For the first few episodes, viewers see Dr. Wolf in these past clips as a pre-teen, played by actor Jaden Myles Waldman. This version of Wolf is struggling with his Face Blindness, his future, and his father's mental health. By Episode 8, "The Lovesick Widow," the flashbacks have flash forwarded just a bit to show teenage Oliver Wolf dealing with his father’s death. And by Episode 9, "The Colorblind Painter," we see teenage Oliver dealing with a kind of depression that's eerily similar to that of his current patient's.

So, who's playing the new flashback role? Here’s everything you need to know about teenage Dr. Wolf actor Ted Sutherland.

What other movies & TV shows has Ted Sutherland starred in?

If you’re a fan of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, then you might recognize Sutherland, as he’s played two different roles on the show.

His first appearance was in Season 17, Episode 10, "Catfishing Teacher," where he plays Zack Foster, a shy high school student who's kidnapped by the wrestling coach. After a hectic search, Zack is found alive, but it's revealed that the coach forcibly fed him alcohol and then sexually assaulted him. By the end of the episode, Zack enters therapy to begin coping with the assault, and the coach is exposed for being a serial abuser and rapist.

Sutherland later returned to the series in Season 20, Episode 23, "Assumptions," this time as a completely different character. Here, he portrays Ari Kaplan, a student accused and subsequently found innocent of sexually assaulting a Muslim woman who was found badly injured in a synagogue.

Outside of SVU, Sutherland is best known for his work in the horror genre. He has a reoccurring role in the Fear Street film series as well as the hit zombie apocalypse spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond. He's also starred in episodes of Madam Secretary, Doom Patrol, The Deuce, FBI, and 10 episodes of Rise.

Dr. Wolf went through a rollercoaster of emotions in his teenage years

Teen Wolf (Ted Sutherland) and Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) on Brilliant Minds Season 1 Episode 8. Photo: Rafy/NBC

Brilliant Minds' eighth episode introduces teenage Dr. Wolf as a young man treading water in the wake of his father's death. He soon finds comfort in Tom Price (Andrew Horton), an exchange student from London who comes to stay with him and his mother Dr. Muriel Landon (Donna Murphy).

At first, Oliver is standoffish toward his new houseguest, but eventually the boys grow a strong bond, riding bikes and going to the beach together. Their relationship quickly turns romantic — with the two sharing a passionate kiss on the couch — but Oliver learns quickly enough that his mom sent Tom away without the chance to say goodbye.

This comes up with Dr. Wolf’s present love life, as he finally confronts his mother about the separation and learns that she sent Tom home at the time to protect her son. Her protective instincts were now also causing a rift with Dr. Wolf’s curret relationship with Dr. Josh Nichols (Teddy Sears).

The next episode, “The Colorblind Painter,” shows teen Oliver blocking out the world by focusing on exercise and using drugs as a coping mechanism. He partakes in magic mushrooms, with the high making him hallucinate his late father.

What revelations about Dr. Wolf’s life will the upcoming flashbacks bring? Catch new episodes of Brilliant Minds when they premiere on Mondays on NBC at 10/9c. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.