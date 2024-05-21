NBC Announces Historic Coverage of 2024 Paralympic Games

Andrea Joyce and Lacey Henderson will be the first NBCU commentators to ever host coverage of the Paralympic Games live from the ground.

Let the countdown begin!

With 100 days to go until the Paralympic Games, NBC is gearing up for another round of games, races, and more. To commemorate the 100-day mark, the network confirmed that for the first time in history, there will be multiple hosts on the ground for the event. Andrea Joyce and 2016 Paralympic track and field athlete Lacey Henderson will be hosting a broadcast from the Team USA House, while Sophie Morgan, a disability advocate and co-founder of Making Space & Making Space Media, will join five-time Paralympic gold medalist Chris Waddell and longtime Olympics and Paralympics host Carolyn Manno in hosting from Stamford, Conn., according to the network.

"As support for the Paralympics continues to soar, we are growing our coverage to match the American viewer’s interest and passion,” Molly Solomon, executive producer and president, NBC Olympics Production, said in a press release. “We’ll have more commentators on the ground, more cameras at the venues, and more hours to watch than ever before, including everything on Peacock. Our expansive coverage is dedicated to giving the Paralympics its much-deserved spotlight in Paris particularly as they get ready to come to the United States to Los Angeles in 2028."

RELATED: Everything to Know About the 2024 Paris Olympic Village

Where to Watch the Paralympic Games

Paris 2024 Olympic Games countdown timer is seen in front of Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on October 21, 2023. Photo: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

In the lead-up to the Paralympic Games, the Paralympic Team Trials for swimming and track and field, taking place June 27, will air on CNBC and stream on Peacock.

Then, when the Paralympic Games officially begin on August 28, sports buffs will have multiple viewing options. A select number of events will be airing on CNBC, USA Network, and NBC, while all 22 Paralympic events will be available to stream on Peacock.

In total, there will be more than 1,500 hours of live coverage of the Paralympic Games, making Peacock the "most comprehensive Paralympic destination in U.S. media history," according to NBC Sports.

To make the Games more accessible to all, closed captioning will be available for every Paralympic event, regardless of the platform.

A Behind-the-Scenes Look

Gold medalist Oksana Masters of Team USA celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's Individual Sitting at Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre on day seven of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at on March 11, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

NBC also plans to offer viewers a rare look behind the scenes, with cameras set to capture "footage of the athletes plus their family and friends, deepening the level of storytelling that will be told throughout the Games," per NBC Sports.

Oksana Masters, McKenzie Coan, and Ezra Frech are among the athletes expected to appear in these broadcasts.

Until then, be sure to watch live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, on NBC and Peacock beginning at 12 p.m. ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.