Where to Watch Penn State vs. Wisconsin - Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock

This deep into the college football season, being undefeated starts to really matter as a badge of honor. Sure, you can win three or four games without a single loss, but when you get into half a dozen or more, it starts to really count toward playoff positioning, which helps explain why there are so few undefeated teams left in college football this season.

One such team is the Penn State Nittany Lions. After six games, the team is one of just three unbeatens left in the Big Ten, including Oregon and Indiana, and they've been good enough to stand as the AP's No. 3 team in the country as of this week. So, what's next on their schedule? A Big Ten Saturday Night trip to Madison, where the Wisconsin Badgers hope to take a stand in the middle of a conference hot streak.

When does the Penn State vs. Wisconsin college football game kick off? The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Wisconsin Badgers will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 26, from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

General view of the Big Ten Conference logo seen on the field during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2022. Photo: Getty Images

Where can you watch the Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Wisconsin Badgers college football game? The Penn State vs. Wisconsin Big Ten Saturday Night conference game will air exclusively on NBC and stream simultaneously on Peacock.

What to expect from Penn State vs. Wisconsin on Big Ten Saturday Night

Obviously, Penn State is the clear favorite in this game. They're the No. 3 team in the country, they're undefeated, and they're coming off a bye week, which means they've had plenty of time to rest up and study their opponents for this week's matchup. Behind quarterback Drew Allar, who's passed for nearly 1,500 yards across six games so far, the Nittany Lions are looking strong and very tough to beat, particularly after a tough overtime win against USC two weeks ago. That win, plus a key victory over a very strong Illinois team, has put the Nittany Lions in clear contention for the Big Ten title and a shot at a National Championship. They just have to keep it up, and as long as Allar keeps turning in 300-plus yard passing games, it feels like they can.

But can is the key word there. We've figured out by now that pretty much everyone is beatable this season, and Wisconsin is coming into the game on a hot streak. They've won their last three, and their only two losses came earlier in the season against USC and a very strong Alabama team. Plus, they've won their last three games by big margins, including a 52-6 trouncing of Purdue to kick off their October games. Through that stretch, their defense has been ultra impressive, holding opponents to a combined 16 points over the last three weeks. It could be a streak of good luck, or it could mean that Wisconsin is dialed in, figuring out their game, and ready to make a big showing against Penn State. We shall see on Big Ten Saturday Night!

