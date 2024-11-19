Gabrielle Zabosky Shows Her Growth with Her Cover of "Listen to Your Heart" | Voice Playoffs | NBC

The Playoffs sent him home, but this Oklahoma-bred country talent is ready to welcome all his new fans online.

How to Keep Up with Jake Tankersley After The Voice

Jake Tankersley’s amazing run on Season 26 of The Voice may have come to an end with the Playoffs, but for the tons of nationwide fans he’s collected along the way, it might only be the start of journey down bigger country roads.

After blowing away the Coaches with his cover of Zach Bryan’s “Something in the Orange” in his 4-Chair-Turn Blind Audition, Tankersley made deep headway into the Season 26 competition — punctuated by Gwen Stefani’s saving him away from Team Snoop during an especially epic Knockouts round.

It’s tough to say goodbye to the Oklahoma-bred singer whose “great round, big voice” the Queen of Country herself couldn’t get enough of — so keep on scrolling to find all the ways you can still follow Jake Tankersley as he embarks on the next chapter in his post-The Voice musical career.

Where to follow Jake Tankersley after The Voice

Jake Tankersley performs onstage during Season 26 Episode 15 of The Voice. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Tankersley may be country through and through, but when it comes to keeping his profile high online, he’s just about as high-tech as they come. A happily married father of four, Tankersley captivated fans with his sweet family story of marrying his high school sweetheart Ashleigh, all while gigging all across his Sooner state stomping grounds. He even found time to cut his first album (2019’s The Little Things).

Fortunately for fans, there are a ton of ways to stay plugged in with Tankersley online — including information at his main artist website as well as landing pages on both Apple Music and Spotify that feature his original work.

Across social media, Tankersley has even more ways for fans to follow along. Check out “Jake Tank Music,” his YouTube channel, here; find him on TikTok here, give him an Instagram follow here, and stay connected on Facebook right here.

