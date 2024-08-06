WWE's SmackDown is officially coming home to USA Network, but Raw will be sticking around a little longer.

When is SmackDown Moving To USA Network? Everything To Know

It’s been a while since USA Network announced it would see the return of WWE’s SmackDown brand, but now fans can rejoice because a firm date for when they can tune in to all the action on the network has been set.

When does SmackDown come to USA Network? SmackDown is returning to its home on USA Network starting on September 13, 2024. That’s when the new multi-year partnership between the network and WWE kicks off, offering viewers all the drama, high-flying moves and Superstar action that takes place on the blue brand.

RAW and SmackDown are often considered the red and blue brands among WWE fans. Photo: WWE

That means that starting in September through the end of 2024, WWE will be home to both WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown. That’s right, for a few months, USA Network will be pulling double duty as the one-stop-shop for the two tentpole franchises in the WWE Universe.

USA Network to debut WWE Week

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Photo: WWE/USA Network

To celebrate having the two biggest brands in WWE all in one place, USA Network is launching WWE Week on September 9. All week long, the network will air films starring WWE Superstars. For example, viewers can expect to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the Fast and the Furious franchise as well as John Cena on Blockers. It will also celebrate the legacy of late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt by airing the recent Peacock documentary Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal.

Basically, once September rolls around, WWE fans will want to be glued to USA Network to celebrate all things WWE like movies, documentaries and, of course, Raw and SmackDown!

In the meantime, the WWE Universe can catch a bunch of other wrestling content including past Premium Live Events exclusively on Peacock.