The most-decorated female Olympic swimmer of all-time carried the U.S. flag during the closing ceremony and addressed her future.

What Does Katie Ledecky Think about Swimming at the 2028 Olympics in LA?

As the 27-year-old shared American flag-bearing duties with rower Nick Mead during the closing ceremonies, she was asked by NBC co-hosts Mike Tirico and Jimmy Fallon whether she would return to compete when Los Angeles hosts the next Summer Games in four years. Fallon pointed out the outpouring of love that French Leon Marchand received from his fellow countrymen and women as he extinguished the flame a few minutes earlier.

“I’d love to swim in 2028,” answered Ledecky. “(But) I will be taking it one year at a time.”





Team USA flagbearers Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead take us inside the Closing Ceremony with Mike Tirico and Jimmy Fallon.



ðº #ParisOlympics on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/g2hxqlLJ0q — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 11, 2024

Ledecky also revealed that this was the first Olympics where she stayed for the second week, giving her the chance to take in other events including golf and basketball.

Katie Ledecky's Epic Paris Games

If it is her last Olympics, Ledecky leaves on the ultimate high. In her fourth Summer Games, she won four medals: golds in the 800 meters and 1500-meter freestyle, a silver in the 4x200 freestyle relay, and a bronze in the 400-meter freestyle.

In the process, she became the all-time most decorated female American in Olympic history. She also tied Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina for the most gold medals by a woman with nine.

Ledecky won her first gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics -- the 800-meters -- as a 15-year-old.

The 21-time world champion is still in her prime and can likely qualify to compete in Los Angeles after taking it year by year until 2028.

Dana Torres, the American swimming great, whose record of 12 Olympic medals (tied with two others) Ledecky just broke last week, won her last gold in the Sydney 2000 Olympics at the age of 33. She even came out of retirement a second time to win three silver medals at the 2008 Beijing Games at the age of 41.