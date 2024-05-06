Travis Kelce and Jimmy Fallon's Kentucky Derby Reunion Included a Super Cute Friend

Jimmy Surprises Kentucky Derby Guest with Brand New Ford Vehicle in Partnership with Ford

The Tonight Show Host's canine companion stole the show at the star-studded 2024 Derby.

The dog days might be over for Florence and the Machine, but not for Jimmy Fallon.

On Saturday, May 4, The Tonight Show Host attended the 150th annual Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Fallon was far from the only big name there, with other stars in attendance including Martha Stewart, Josh Groban, and Jack Harlow — but judging from a short video he posted to Instagram, the furry friend Fallon brought along was also getting a lot of love.

As seen in the clip, Fallon and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reunited at the event. Both wore white suits and shared a handshake-hug as Fallon held a chill Golden Retriever puppy in his arms.

His adorable canine companion was the dog who represented the horse Resilience in the Kentucky Derby edition of The Tonight Show's Puppy Predictor segment.

Jimmy Fallon and Travis Kelce hugged it out at the 2024 Kentucky Derby

"Chili Flag for the win!" Fallon wrote in his post's caption, referring to Chili Flag, the horse who won the Churchill Distaff Turf Mile Stakes on Saturday.

"For the winnnnnnnnnn!!!" responded Kelce in the comments.

Fallon has periodically recruited a parade of puppies on The Tonight Show to predict who would win the latest big sporting event. In February 2024, Fallon had his Puppy Predictors "choose" the winner of the Super Bowl, and on May 3, he brought them back to choose who would win the Kentucky Derby.

"We have 12 adorable puppies, each representing one of the top 12 horses competing in tomorrow's big race, and one giant trough of kibble," Fallon explained to the audience. "Whichever puppy crosses the finish line and reaches the kibble first will be crowned the Kentucky Derby winner."

Fallon introduced each of the puppies that would be playing the horses. And the final pooch, representing the horse Resilience, stole Fallon's heart.

"That is the most chill puppy I've ever seen in my life," he said as he went over to pet the laid back dog. "I love you, Resiliance!"

Which dog won The Tonight Show 2024 Kentucky Derby Puppy Predictor?

In the end, it was Sierra Leone pup that crossed the kibble finish line first. At the actual Derby, Mystik Dan won in a thrilling three-way photo finish, with Sierra Leone and Forever Young coming in second and third place, respectively.

Mystik Dan might have come in first, but it was the Resilience puppy that won the hearts of Kentucky Derby attendees.