Why Tony Goldywn Is "Nervous" He'll Be "a Mess" at His Daughter's Wedding (DETAILS)

The Law & Order star got candid about being the father of the bride.

Tony Goldwyn may be all business as the new District Attorney on Law & Order, but when it comes to his family, he's just a dad like any other. And when his daughter walks down the aisle this summer, he knows it'll make him emotional.

Tony Goldwyn will be "a mess" at his daughter's wedding

The actor is expecting to be "a mess" when his oldest daughter Anna ties the knot, he told People. "That's what I'm most nervous about, is being able to get through it. Because I just get very emotional regarding my children," Goldwyn explained.

He and his wife Jane Musky also share daughter Tess. "From the time my kids were young, they're like, 'Dad, you're just not going to make it through your wedding speeches. You know that,' " he added.

Law & Order inspired Anna Goldwyn's career

Not only is Anna a bride-to-be, she's also a screenwriter, and her dad helped put her on that path. When Anna was 15, Goldwyn was directing an episode of the long-running procedural, and brought his daughter to set.

"She stood right by me. I was shocked, because some kids get bored on set," he recalled. "And that night I took her to dinner after we wrapped and she said, 'Dad, this is what I want to do with the rest of my life.' And she did, though she decided it was writing, not so much directing yet."

Tony Goldwyn and daughter, Anna Musky-Goldwyn attend the 44th NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on February 1, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Tony Goldwyn's deep love for his wife Jane

Anna has a great role model in her parents, who just celebrated 37 years together. "If I could be arrogant enough or stupid enough to offer any advice to anybody, it would be to love a person for who they are," he told the outlet. "Because I think the trap we fall into is we have some fantasy or ideal of what we think a person should be. And what I've learned in marriage is you marry multiple people because we all evolve as we grow."

Musky is an accomplished production designer, with credits on multiple modern classics.

"I married someone who I have a very deep respect for, both her professional gifts, but also her humanity and her character. I just am always sort of in awe of who she is as a person. That makes our relationship always interesting to me," he added.