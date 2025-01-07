Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Tommy Mellott NFL Draft Projection: Where Could Montana State QB Go in 2025 Draft?
Tommy Mellott has become a breakout player, but where could he land in the NFL Draft?
Quarterback is always the position everyone is watching when it comes time for the NFL draft, and while players like Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders are projected as early first round picks, it’s always interesting to see which QBs could surprise everyone in the later rounds.
One potential pick football fans are watching right now is Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott, who ended an absolutely stellar senior season with a close 35-32 loss to North Dakota State in the FCS Championship game.
With his college career complete, could we potentially see Mellott playing on NBC’s Sunday Night Football someday? According to the experts, it could be a close one.
Tommy Mellott 2025 NFL Draft Projection
Mellott passed for 31 touchdowns against just 2 interceptions on the season, passing for 2,783 yards with a 67.8 completion percentage. Mellott measures 6-feet-tall and weight 208 pounds.
Current draft projection experts have Mellott listed as a fringe pick, with College Football Network projecting him as a potential 7th round pick to a possible undrafted free agent selection (players who are not drafted, but teams still take a chance to sign and take into camp to see if they can earn a spot on the roster). But like always, it just takes one team to believe in a player and give them a chance.
NFL Draft Buzz adds that Mellott is a very athletic player who had a breakout season, but it could take him a few seasons to develop and translate his skills to the speed and competition level at the NFL.
Football fans have a while to wait until they learn if Mellott can make an NFL roster, with the 2025 NFL draft set for April 24-26, 2025.
What’s next for the 2024-2025 NFL season?
Though fans are always looking ahead to the next great star, there are still plenty of stars playing the next few weekends as the NFL playoffs kick off. The Wild Card round of games takes place January 11-13, 2025. Catch the Washington Commanders taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Wild Card game on Sunday, January 12 on NBC and streaming on Peacock as part of Sunday Night Football.