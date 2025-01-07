Tommy Mellott NFL Draft Projection: Where Could Montana State QB Go in 2025 Draft?

Joe Manganiello's Dog Is Recognized More Than Him; Talks Deal or No Deal Island

Quarterback is always the position everyone is watching when it comes time for the NFL draft, and while players like Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders are projected as early first round picks, it’s always interesting to see which QBs could surprise everyone in the later rounds.

One potential pick football fans are watching right now is Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott, who ended an absolutely stellar senior season with a close 35-32 loss to North Dakota State in the FCS Championship game.

With his college career complete, could we potentially see Mellott playing on NBC’s Sunday Night Football someday? According to the experts, it could be a close one.

Tommy Mellott 2025 NFL Draft Projection

Montana State Bobcats quarterback Tommy Mellott (4) runs through the line of scrimmage during the FCS Championship game between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats on January 6, 2025 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mellott passed for 31 touchdowns against just 2 interceptions on the season, passing for 2,783 yards with a 67.8 completion percentage. Mellott measures 6-feet-tall and weight 208 pounds.

Current draft projection experts have Mellott listed as a fringe pick, with College Football Network projecting him as a potential 7th round pick to a possible undrafted free agent selection (players who are not drafted, but teams still take a chance to sign and take into camp to see if they can earn a spot on the roster). But like always, it just takes one team to believe in a player and give them a chance.

NFL Draft Buzz adds that Mellott is a very athletic player who had a breakout season, but it could take him a few seasons to develop and translate his skills to the speed and competition level at the NFL.

Football fans have a while to wait until they learn if Mellott can make an NFL roster, with the 2025 NFL draft set for April 24-26, 2025.