The Voice Has (Another) Exciting Schedule Change You Need to Know About

The Coaches and contestants on Season 25 of NBC's The Voice went through the ringer these last few weeks as the hit competition series entered the Knockouts and Playoffs. Things were so heated, in fact, that the show was moved to a single night. Next up are the Live Shows and with no Saves, Steals, or Playoff Passes left, the final 12 singers need to give it their all if they want to have any chance of taking home the top prize. Which team will come away victorious? We'll just have to wait and see!

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In the coming weeks, though, you might notice a key change in The Voice's schedule (for the second time), and if you're a fan, it's worth noting now so you don't miss anything.

How Is The Voice Changing Up Its Schedule?

Since we've watched through the Knockouts and the Playoffs of Season 25, which means it's time for the last-remaining crop of singers to head into the nerve-wracking Live Shows. From here on out, the fate of these musicians is out of the Coaches' hands as the American public gets to vote on who stays and who goes home. This entrance into the final stretch also means a slight change in programming for The Voice itself.

On Monday, May 6, The Voice Season 25 will begin its thrilling home stretch with a return to airing two days a week, and this time it'll all be live. The Live performance rounds will air Mondays, followed by results shows on Tuesdays, both beginning at 8 p.m. ET. It all builds to the two-part Season 25 finale, where the winner of The Voice will be revealed, on May 20 and 21 for the two-part finale.

So, if you're a Voice super-fan and you want to stay on top of every new episode for the remainder of the season, mark your calendars now!