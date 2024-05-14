Everything You Need to Know About Anitta

The Queen of Brazilian Pop tunes up this week for her first-ever live performance on The Voice.

NBC's The Voice is building momentum toward the epic finale for its current 25th season, coming back strong this week with stepped-up competition from the Artists, triumphs and farewells sure to be both heartwarming and heartbreaking, and (of course!) a stellar lineup of huge celebrity guests.

International singing superstar Anitta is set to sizzle in her first-ever appearance on The Voice tonight, bringing her enormously acclaimed Latin pop-funk energy to a guest live performance just as she prepares to embark on a sweeping global concert tour. It’s a perfect opportunity for American audiences to get a front-row glimpse at why the rest of the world has long adored Anitta (seriously, she has 65 million Instagram followers!) — and it’s also a chance to get to know a little more about the Brazilian-born singer who’s equally at home on both stage and screen.

What to know about Brazilian singing superstar Anitta

Longtime fans know there’s a strong case to make that Anitta might just be the biggest crossover music success story ever to come out of Brazil. Born Larissa de Macedo Machado and raised in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, the multilingual singer has since claimed her pop culture place as a truly international star, having teamed with world-spanning A-list creators that include Madonna, Alesso, Maluma, Major Lazer, Cardi B, The Black Eyed Peas, and K-pop sensations Tomorrow X Together… to name only a few.

Nominated for both Grammy and Latin Grammy awards, Anitta has released six studio albums (including this year’s Funk Generation). Though she’s known these days as “The Queen of Brazilian Pop,” her career had decidedly viral beginnings online. Taking her stage name from a favorite fictional book and screen character, Anitta earned her earliest notoriety in 2010, charming her first internet fans by posting singalong clips to YouTube (like this one!) that featured her using a bottle of deodorant as an improvised stand-in for a microphone.

Anitta appears on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Season 20. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

It didn’t take long for Anitta’s popularity to quickly spread far beyond the mere confines of the DIY internet. By 2019, U.S. moviegoers were hearing her voice as part of the star-studded soundtrack for Charlie’s Angels; by 2021, her “Furiosa” single was featured in the soundtrack for Fast Saga movie sequel F9. Last year, she even crossed over to the other side of the camera, joining the cast of the Netflix TV series Élite — all while expanding her musical reach far beyond her mega-star status as one of Brazil’s most popular pop artists ever.

Now 31, Anitta has all but conquered the global music scene while building a collection of hits (like her Spotify-shattering 2021 single “Envolver” and last year’s “Funk Rave”) that continue to amaze fans for their seemingly limitless reach into her deep grab bag of eclectic musical tastes. It’s not just her fans who’ve taken note, either; in 2022, she scored a musical first for her native country by becoming the first Brazilian artist ever to earn both an MTV Video Music Award (for “Envolver”) and an American Music Award (for Favorite Female Latin Artist), while picking up another MTV award last year (for “Funk Rave”) and even notching a 2023 Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

When will Anitta perform on The Voice?

Whether it’s her recent annual presence as a Met Gala fashion icon or her increasingly ambitious collaborations with A-list American artists, Anitta’s profile has definitely surged past the emergent tipping point of popularity in the United States.

Tune in to NBC on Tuesday, May 14 at 8/7c (and next day on Peacock) to catch Anitta’s live performance on The Voice — and then be sure to stay locked in for the big Season 25 finale, which kicks off on Monday, May 20 and concludes with the live reveal of this season’s winning Artist on Tuesday, May 21.