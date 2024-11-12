The Voice's "Dance With My Father" Knockout Was an Emotional Juggernaut (LYRICS)

Cameron Wright Steps Up the Classic "You're All I Need to Get By" | The Voice Knockouts | NBC

By far the highlight from The Voice's first Knockouts episode on November 11 was the three-way sing-off between Austyns Stancil, Christina Eagle, and Jake Tankersley. It ended well for all three parties: Stancil won the Battle, Eagle was saved by her Coach (Snoop Dogg), and Jake Tankersley was stolen by Gwen Stefani. Watch even just a second of their sets, and you'll know why no one in this trio could leave the competition just yet.

Stancil's performance in particular proved he has so much left to show on The Voice. For his Knockout, he opted to sing "Dance with my Father" by Luther Vandross as a tribute to his own father who passed away. The Knockout rehearsals marked the one-year anniversary of Stancil's dad's death, and Snoop encouraged Stancil to use that emotion in his performance.

The Voice's "Dance With My Father" Knockout highlighted the song's gorgeous lyrics

Austyns Stancil on The Voice Season 26 Episode 12. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

And what a performance it was. Stancil's take really showcased the song's emotional lyrics.

"If I could get another chance/Another walk, another dance with him/I'd play a song that would never, ever, ever end/How I'd love, love, love/to dance with my father again," Stancil sang in the chorus.

"If I could steal one final glance, one final stare/One final dance with him/I'd play a song that would never, ever, ever end/How I'd love, love, love to dance with my father again," another part of the song goes.

All the Coaches were moved by Stancil's rendition.

"It's so amazing how healing music is," Reba McEntire said. "Your dad's not with us, my dad's not with us, so this is a song that goes to the heart. Very powerful."

"You just came out and sang one of the great songs from Luther Vandross," Michael Bublé said. "You need to be special if you're gonna do that. If I was Snoop, I would probably have to pick you."

"Reba was crying, I was crying, I'm trying to hold 'em, push 'em back up, but...nothin' I can do about 'em, they're just gonna keep falling down," Snoop said. "Truly honored to have you on my team."

It seems we've only scratched the surface when it comes to Austyns Stancil's talent. To find out what happens next, watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.