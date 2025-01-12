Michael Bublé Reveals the Muse Behind His Love Song "Haven't Met You Yet" | The Voice | NBC

Snoop Dogg’s Favorite Late-Night Snack Is Absolutely Not What You Think

When Snoop Dogg is craving a little snack late at night, he’s not going for something as basic as cookies and milk. Instead, The Voice Coach opts for a protein-packed food that you probably never considered making for yourself after the sun has set.

Read on to learn all about Snoop’s favorite late-night snack and why he calls it "a beautiful thing."

Snoop Dogg’s favorite late-night snack is simple yet surprising

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper revealed in a 2023 interview with Business Insider that his favorite thing to make when he gets the late-night munchies is a hard-boiled egg. “They're fast to make, and not hard to make,” he said. “Can't really mess that up.”

Snoop said he’ll mix it up by adding a piece of toast that makes him nostalgic for his childhood. “I put the egg in the middle of the toast like the elementary school breakfast they used to give,” he added. “We couldn’t wait to get to school to get that hard-boiled egg and put it in the toast. A beautiful thing.”

Snoop Dogg appears on TODAY on Thursday, October 17, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

While Snoop didn’t share his exact technique for how long he likes to boil his eggs, his bestie Martha Stewart has a basic recipe that’s easy to follow. Her trick? “Don't go out and buy fresh eggs to hard-cook them; it's easier to remove shells from older eggs,” as she explains on her website.

Snoop Dogg’s cookbooks are full of egg recipes

While Snoop once said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that his favorite thing to cook is chicken wings, he has multiple egg recipes in his two cookbooks.

In From Crook to Cook, his first cookbook published in 2018, Snoop shares his recipe for a “Mile-High Omelet” that stuffs bacon inside. He also has a recipe for “Ashford and Simpson Eggs,” his version of cheesy scrambled eggs that he says are also perfect for a late-night snack. “Good for first thing when you open your eyes when that cock-a-doodle doos, or right before you shut it down and the sandman takes over,” he writes in From Crook to Cook.

In Goon with the Spoon, Snoop’s second cookbook published in 2023 with rapper E-40, he shares a recipe for “Turkey Sausage Scotch Eggs.” E-40 told Billboard using turkey sausage instead of pork makes this traditional British snack — hard-boiled eggs wrapped in sausage — a bit healthier. “If you’ve never had Scotch eggs, you gotta try,” he said.

Snoop Dogg loves cooking for the people he loves

As evidenced by his cookbooks and being the co-host of Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, Snoop loves to cook — and he’s good at it.

In 2018, Snoop told Parade he really enjoys cooking comfort foods that he grew up eating. “Those meals always meant family coming together,” he said. “And cooking is another way to show that love to the people you love.”

Snoop even cooked for DMX and Swizz Beatz as they were busy in the studio. “I put together some short ribs, some rice, some gravy, some corn, and corn bread,” the rapper told Business Insider in 2023, adding that he was “honored” and “happy” to cook for them. “It made me feel good to know I was giving them nourishment and food to go and create a record."