Peacock Orders New Crime Thriller M.I.A. from Ozark Co-Creator: Get the Details

Ozark co-creator Bill Dubuque’s upcoming crime drama M.I.A., which just earned a straight-to-series order on Peacock, tells the origin story of criminal queenpin Etta Tiger Jonze. Set in South Florida, Jonze grows in the family’s drug running business. It’s not a typical childhood but it’s the only one she’s ever known and it’s molded her into a machine of malice with a singular goal.

Drug running is dangerous work, and soon, her family finds themselves with a target on their backs. Jonze witnesses the slaughter of everyone she loves and sets out on a single-minded mission to avenge them. Viewers will journey with Jonez as she transitions from a helpless orphan to the most powerful crime boss in South Florida, surrounded by a new chosen family.

Bill Dubuque’s Crime Drama M.I.A. Headed to Series on Peacock

M.I.A. comes from the mind of Dubuque, who serves as both writer and executive producer. Karen Campbell (Outlander, Dexter) will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Stefano Sollima will direct and executive produce; he previously served as creator and director of ZeroZeroZero and as showrunner and director on the hit Italian series Gomorrah, critcally recognized as one of the best international series of recent years.

Ozark was widely beloved by both critics and viewers around the globe with an average score of 82% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, at the time of writing. Ozark was nominated for 45 Emmy awards, including four wins, in addition to honors at the Golden Globes, WGA, SAG and DGA Awards, among others. Suffice it to say, Dubuque has the chops for rock solid crime dramas.

MRC, the company producing M.I.A., also produced Peacock's hit comedy series Ted, created by Seth McFarlane, and Peacock’s mystery-of-the-week series Poker Face, directed by Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne alongside a rogue’s gallery of guest stars. Both series are returning to Peacock for a second season.

Additional details about M.I.A., including who will play key roles, when the show will premiere, and how the story will play out, remain forthcoming. One thing that’s clear is Dubuque and company have assembled a crack team of narrative ne'er-do-wells, a sinister storytelling supergroup capable of pulling tricks from experience on Outlander, Dexter, ZeroZeroZero, Gomorrah, Ozark, Pokerface, and more. M.I.A. is hotly anticipated, even before the first episode hits the airwaves, based only on the promise of spectacular storytelling. Fortunately, Dubuque, Campbell, and Sollima have track records to back it up.

Watch this space for news and updates as production progresses. In the meantime, check out Poker Face on Peacock right now!