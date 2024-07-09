Kelly Clarkson, Peyton Manning and Mike Tirico Are Hosting the Olympic Opening Ceremony in Paris

The U.S. Olympic Men’s Soccer Team will be making a return to the Games for the first time since 2008.

Miles Robinson, Walker Zimmerman, and More Named to U.S. Olympic Men's Soccer Team

For the first time since 2008, the U.S. Olympic Men’s Soccer Team is headed back to the Olympics with a talented new crop of athletes eager to make their mark.

The United States Soccer Federation recently announced the players on their way to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The 18-man roster notably includes 17 players who have either played for Major League Soccer (MLS) or been developed in the MLS academy set-up.

Under the Olympic soccer tournament rules, the majority of the players must be under the age of 23, however, the rules do allow for three “overage” players who exceed the age requirement.

This year’s overage players, and likely the team’s headliners according to ESPN, are midfielder Djordje Mihailovic, defender Miles Robinson and defender Walker Zimmerman.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have this group of great players and great people represent us at the Olympic Games,” head coach Marko Mitrović said in a statement. “It’s a special moment for all of us as they have worked their entire lives to reach this stage. Almost every player developed through our American soccer pathway, rising to become professionals and now they will live their dreams of competing at the Olympics.”

Miles Robinson of the United States passes the ball during U.S. Men's National Team Training at Geodis Park on October 16, 2023 in Nashville , Tennessee. Photo: John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

It’s the first time the U.S. men’s team has qualified for the Olympic Games since 2008, when they finished in ninth place.

Team USA will play their opening match against the host country of France on July 24, two days before the Opening Ceremony kicks off.

Here is the complete U.S. Olympic Men’s Soccer Team roster:

Goalkeepers

Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; St. Charles, Mo.)

Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ENG; Addison, Ill.)

Defenders

Maximilian Dietz (Greuther Furth/GER; Frankfurt, Germany)

Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; Oldsmar, Fla.)

Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; Arlington, Mass.)

John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; Chatham, N.J.)

Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Ga.)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; Lawrenceville, Ga.)

United States Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (8) reaches for the ball during the US Men's National Team friendly soccer match against Costa Rica on February 2, 2019 at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, CA. Photo: Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Midfielders

Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; Greensboro, N.C.)

Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF; Key Biscayne, Fla.)

Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Queens, N.Y.)"

Djordje Mihailovic (Colorado Rapids; Jacksonville, Fla.)

Tanner Tessmann (Venezia/ITA; Birmingham, Ala.)

Forwards

Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht/NED; Medford, NJ)

Taylor Booth (FC Utrecht/NED; Eden, Utah)

Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC; Omaha, Neb.)

Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; South Riding, Va.)

Griffin Yow (KVC Westerlo/BEL; Clifton, Va.)

Alternates

Josh Atencio (Midfielder, Seattle Sounders FC; Bellevue, Wash.)

Jacob Davis (Defender, Sporting Kansas City; Rochester, Mich.)

Johan Gomez (Forward, Eintracht Braunschweig/GER; Keller, Texas)

John Pulskamp (Goalkeeper, Sporting Kansas City; Bakersfield, Calif.)