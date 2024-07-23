Olympic Trampoline 2024: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

This Team USA duo is ready to spring into action and soar to new heights at Paris 2024.

Get ready to watch Team USA soar into new heights during the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

Trampoline gymnastics entered the Olympics in 2000, debuting as an official Olympic sport during the Sydney Games

During the Olympics, trampoline gymnasts are judged on their routine’s difficulty, execution, and synchronization. The degree of difficulty score reflects the routine’s overall complexity. Artistic presentation, encompassing choreography and expression, also influences scoring, alongside the time spent airborne, known as “time of flight.” Each country can send a maximum of two athletes to compete for the trampoline events.

Read more to discover the trampoline gymnasts heading to Paris.

Key athletes to watch

Jessica Stevens and Aliaksei Shostak secured the lone Olympic spots in women's and men's trampoline for Team USA, respectively.

A veteran of the Tokyo 2020 Games, Shostak has also taken three synchronized medals at the World Championships. He earned the continental synchro title at the 2023 Pan American Games, per Team USA.

Aliaksei Shostak of Team United States competes as judges look on during the Men's Qualification on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Making her Olympic debut, Stevens won an individual bronze at the 2023 World Championships, as well as an all-around team gold.

Learn more about the athletes headed to the Games on NBC's Olympics website.

How to watch

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more. Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."

Complete schedule for trampoline events

Friday, August 2

6:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Qualification & Final

12:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Qualification & Final