Olympic Rowing 2024: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

Team USA may be paddling upstream in their fight to get back on the podium after being shut out in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

More than 500 rowers will hit the water at the Paris 2024 Olympics in their quest for Olympic glory.

Participants will compete in 14 different events—seven men’s events and seven women’s events—which will all be completed on a 2,000-meter course in The Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, according to NBCOlympics.com.

Rowers will compete alone or in teams across the different events, which include the single sculls, coxless pair, double sculls, coxless four, quadruple sculls, eight rower team and lightweight double sculls.

Although the U.S. has the most rowing medals in Olympic history, according to WNBC, they were shut out at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and are eager to find their place back on the podium in Paris.

Key athletes to watch

In the women’s single scull race, the Netherlands’ Karolien Florijn has proved she’s a force to be reckoned with and could be tough to beat. In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Florijn competed in the women’s four, earning a silver with her team, according to NBCOlympics.com. Now as a solo competitor, Florijn has hit her stride, winning three World Cups and two World Championships.

Kara Kohler from the United States of America competes in Women's Single Sculls qualifications during 2022 World Rowing Championships on September 18, 2022 in Racice, Czech Republic. Photo: Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

Team USA’s Kara Kohler is hoping to challenge Florijn’s dominance in the sport in her third Olympic appearance. After rowing to a bronze in London’s 2012 Olympic Games in the women’s four, Kohler has also switched to the single scull competition and came in first at the 2024 U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Team Trials, proving she could be a contender, according to TeamUSA.com.

In the men’s single scull race, competitors may be paddling upstream to try to catch Germany’s Oliver Zeidler. Zeidler, the reigning world champ, won all three World Cups in 2023 and is the favorite going into the competition.

Justin Best (bow) and Michael Grady (stroke) of the United States compete in the Men's Pair Semifinal during the 2022 World Rowing Championships on September 22, 2022 in Racice, Czech Republic. Photo: Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

On the team level, the U.S. men’s four team—made up of Justin Best, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady and Nick Mead—is hoping for gold in Paris after coming in second at the 2023 World Championship.

The U.S. women’s eight is another contender to watch. They earned a silver at the 2023 World Championship, behind the team from Romania.

How to watch

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more. Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule.”

Complete schedule for Olympic rowing events

Saturday, July 27

3:00 a.m. ET: Single, Double, Quadruple Sculls Hearts

Sunday, July 28

3:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Fours Heats & More

Monday, July 29

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Eights Heats & More

Tuesday, July 30

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Double Sculls SF & More

Wednesday, July 31

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Quad. Sculls Finals & More

Thursday, August 1

3:30 a.m. ET: Men's & Women's Double Sculls, Fours Finals & More

Friday, August 2

3:30 a.m. ET: Men's & Women's Lightweight Dbl. Sculls Finals, & More

Saturday, August 3

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Eights Finals & More