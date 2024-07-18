Olympic Equestrian 2024: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

The U.S. will be sending three talented riders to Paris to compete for honors.

Get ready watch the best equestrian riders in the world showcase their teamwork and precision at the 2024 Paris Olympics in Paris.

Equestrian sports debuted at the Olympics in 1900, and have been a consistent fixture since 1912. The events include dressage, eventing, and show jumping, each highlighting the partnership between horse and rider in tests of skill, and athleticism.

The events are judged based on specific criteria tailored to each discipline. In dressage, judges evaluate how well horse and rider perform a series of predetermined movements. Eventing combines dressage, cross-country, and show jumping. Dressage judges assess the same criteria as in the standalone competition, while cross-country judges emphasize the horse and rider’s agility.

Looking ahead to Paris 2024, Team USA will feature three talented riders in pursuit of excellence.

Key athletes to watch

Three-time Olympian Boyd Martin is returning to the Olympics to compete in Paris 2024. His mother, Toy, participated in the Olympics as a speedskater. His father, Ross Martin, also competed in the 1968 Winter Games, per Team USA. Martin, 44, is returning to the Olympics after having placed 6th at Tokyo 2020, 12th at Rio 2016, and 7th at London 2012.

Boyd Martin from the USA on Tsetserleg TSF in action during the Equestrian Sport/Eventing: Individual, Show Jumping, Final event on August 2 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Friso Gentsch/picture alliance via Getty Images

Will Coleman, 41, is back on Team USA after placing 7th in the team-open and 37th in the individual open at London 2012. He most recently placed 2nd in the team-open and 7th in the individual-open at the 2022 World Championships.

Caroline Pamukcu, is making her Olympic debut at Paris 2024. With a background in horse sales, Pamukcu, 29, has been making inroads in the competitive sphere. The rider won the Wilton Fair grant in 2021, which allowed her to live in England for six months and train with three-time British Olympian Pippa Funnell, according to Chronicles of the Horse.

Learn more about the athletes headed to the Games on NBC's Olympics website.

How to watch

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more. Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."

Complete schedule for equestrian events

Saturday, July 27

3:30 a.m. ET: Eventing: Dressage Team & Individual, Part 1

8:00 a.m. ET: Eventing: Dressage Team & Individual, Part 2

Sunday, July 28

4:30 a.m. ET: Eventing: Cross-Country Team & Individual

Monday, July 29

5:00 a.m. ET: Eventing: Jumping Team & Individual (Final)

Tuesday, July 30

5:00 a.m. ET: Dressage: Grand Prix Team & Indiv. (Day 1)

Wednesday, July 31

4:00 a.m. ET: Dressage: Grand Prix Team & Indiv. (Day 2)

Thursday, August 1

5:00 a.m. ET: Jumping: Team Qualifier

Friday, August 2

8:00 a.m. ET: Jumping: Team Final

Saturday, August 3

4:00 a.m. ET: Dressage: Grand Prix Special (Team Final)

Sunday, August 4

>4:00 a.m. ET: Dressage: Grand Prix Freestyle (Indiv. Final)

Monday, August 5

8:00 a.m. ET: Jumping: Individual Qualifier

Tuesday, August 6

4:00 a.m. ET: Jumping: Individual Final