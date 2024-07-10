Olympic Boxing 2024: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

There's bound to be a ton of drama inside the squared circle at the Paris Games.

Fans of the sweet science have a lot to look forward to at the 2024 Paris Olympics, as a host of talented boxers will trade punches on the road to sports glory.

Boxing has long been a cornerstone of the Olympic Games. Over the decades, the sport has evolved to include men's and, since 2012, women's divisions. Former Olympic boxing legends include Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Robinson, Joe Louis, and more.

The weight classes differ slightly for men and women. Men's categories range from flyweight, which is up to 52 kg, and heavyweight which is over 80 kg. For women, the categories begin with flyweights up to 50 kg and go up to heavyweights over 66 kg.

This year, Team USA features eight Olympic newcomers.

Key athletes to watch

Roscoe Hill of USA poses for a photo after winning over Gan-Erdene Gankhuyag of Mongolia during the Boxing road to Paris 2nd World Qualification Tournament at Indoor Stadium Huamark. Photo: Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Boxing in Paris 2024 will showcase a lineup of seasoned athletes. The men's roster features 29-year-old Roscoe Hill, a 2023 Pan American Games bronze winner and 2021 Elite World Champion silver medalist.

According to Olympics.com, Hill's dad was trained by legend Archie Moore alongside former Olympian George Foreman. Foreman, a two-time heavyweight champion, burst onto the international scene by winning a gold medal at 1968 Mexico City. He later became the world heavyweight champion in 1973 by defeating Joe Frazier. After retiring from boxing, he regained the heavyweight title in 1994 at age 45, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in history.

Omari Jones from Orlando, Florida is making his Olympic debut at Paris 2024. The 20-year-old brings several accolades to the team, including multiple gold medals at the 2023 GeeBee International Tournament and the Czech Republic Grand Prix. Qualifying for his first international tournament, he won a silver medal competing at the 2021 Elite World Championships.

Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Edwards from Houston, Texas is celebrated for his technical finesse; he qualified for Paris 2024 after winning gold at the Pan American Games Santiago 2023. The boxer also finished third place at the 2023 Czech Republic Grand Prix and 2022 AMBC Elite Championships.

Caroline Barbosa de Almeida (red) of Brazil competes against Jennifer Lozano (blue) of United States during the Women's 50kg Finals at Centro de Entrenamiento Olimpico on Day 7 of Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games on October 27, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. Photo: Jam Media/Getty Images

In women's boxing, 21-year-old Jennifer Lozano from Laredo, Texas, the first person from Laredo to qualify for the Olympics, makes her debut in the flyweight division. Growing up boxing at a young age, Lozano won bronze at the 2023 Gee Bee International Tournament, gold at the 2022 USA Boxing Elite National Championship, and bronze in the 2022 USA Boxing International Invitational, per Team USA.

"I know what I’m capable of. And I know back in my hometown, I’m showing every kid that they can do it. I’m basically making what was once impossible in my city possible right now," Lozano said.

The first qualified Olympic boxer from Idaho and youngest on Team USA, 20-year-old Alyssa Mendoza is known for her relentless energy. An experienced competitor, Mendoza earned medals during three international competitions in 2023. In 2022, the boxer also won gold at the USA Boxing Elite National.

Jajaira Gonzalez of Glendora, California, a seasoned lightweight boxer with Olympic experience, is recognized for her powerful punches. Gonzalez won gold medals at the Junior World Championships, back-to-back Youth World Championships and Youth Olympics before finishing second at the 2016 Olympic Trials.

Morelle McCane from Cleveland, Ohio is the first woman from Cleveland to qualify for the Games. She's heading to Paris 2024 following a series of strong seasons. The 29-year-old won three international medals and scored silver at the Pan American Games in 2023, per NBC Olympics.

"When people see me fight, I don’t want them to say I fight like a dude. I want them to say, 'Oh my God, that girl can fight!'" McCane said.

How to watch

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more. Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."

Complete schedule for Olympic boxing events

Saturday, July 27

9:30 a.m. ET: Women's Bantam (R32), Men's Light (R32), & More

2:00 p.m. ET: Women's Light (R32), Men's Middle (R32), & More

Sunday, July 28

5:00 a.m. ET: Men's Heavy (R16), Women's Fly & Welter (R32), & More

9:30 a.m. ET: Men's Feather (R32), Women's Welter (R32), & More

2:00 p.m. ET: Men's Heavy (R16), Women's Fly & Welter (R32), & More

Monday, July 29

5:00 a.m. ET: Men's Super Heavy (R16)

9:30 a.m. ET: Men's & Women's Light (R16), Men's Super Heavy (R16) & More

2:00 p.m. ET: Women's Light (R16), Men's Super Heavy (R16), & More

Tuesday, July 30

5:00 a.m. ET: Men's Fly & Middle (R16), Women's Feather (R32) & More

9:30 a.m. ET: Men's Fly & Middle (R16), Women's Bantam (R16) & More

2:00 p.m. ET: Men's Middle (R16), Women's Bantam (R16) & More

Wednesday, July 31

5:00 a.m. ET: Women's Middle (R16), Men's Feather (R16), & More

9:20 a.m. ET: Women's Light (QF), Men's Welter (R16), & More

2:00 p.m. ET: Women's Light (QF), Men's Feather (R16), & More

Thursday, August 1

5:00 a.m. ET: Women's Welter (R16), Men's Heavy (QF), & More

9:30 a.m. ET: Women's Bantam (QF), Men's Light (QF), & More

2:00 p.m. ET: Men's Heavy (QF), Women's Bantam (QF), & More

Friday, August 2

9:30 a.m. ET: Men's Super Heavy (QF), Women's Feather (R16), & More

2:00 p.m. ET: Men's Super Heavy (QF), Men's Fly (QF), & More

Saturday, August 3

9:30 a.m. ET: Men's Feather (QF), Women's Light (SF), & More

2:00 p.m. ET: Women's Light (SF), Men's Welter (QF), & More

Sunday, August 4

5:00 a.m. ET: Men's Middle (SF), Women's Bantam (SF) & More

9:30 a.m. ET: Men's Heavy (SF), Women's Bantam (SF), & More

Tuesday, August 6

3:30 p.m. ET: Women's Light (Final), Men's Welter (SF), & More

Wednesday, August 7

3:30 p.m. ET: Men's Middle, Light (Finals), & More

Thursday, August 8

3:30 p.m ET: Men's Fly, Women's Bantam (Finals), & More

Friday, August 9

3:30 p.m. ET: Men's & Women's Welter, Men's Heavy, Women's Fly (Finals)

Saturday, August 10

3:30 p.m. ET: Men's & Women's Feather, Women's Middle, Men's Super Heavy (Finals)