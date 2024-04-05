“Viewers will see jealousy at its worst, probably unwarranted, certainly corrosive, and in the end, deadly,” Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison said of new details in the shocking crime.

New Revelations in Cyclist Moriah Wilson's Murder As Plastic Surgeon Who Altered Killer's Face Speaks Out

The brutal 2022 murder of professional cyclist Moriah "Mo" Wilson in Texas shocked the country.

How to Watch Watch Dateline on NBC and Peacock.

Now, “new revelations” in the case will provide a fresh perspective on the slaying and detail the extreme lengths the killer was willing to go to to evade police in an all new Dateline NBC, airing Friday, April 5 at 9/8c p.m.

As the episode's official synopsis explains: “Keith Morrison reports new revelations in the murder case of professional cyclist Moriah Wilson that made world-wide headlines. The two-hour broadcast will include fresh courtroom evidence, a police interview with a key witness and an exclusive interview with the killer’s plastic surgeon, who was unaware of the murderer’s intentions to elude authorities.”

RELATED: Clues Revealed for First Time in Murder of 27-Year-Old Singer Found Tied Up in Her Home in New Dateline

What Happened to cyclist Moriah "Mo" Wilson? Wilson, a renowned professional cyclist, was found dead in her friend’s Austin, Texas home on May 11, 2022 at age 25. “Everything from the scene is saying that this is something very personal,” Det. Richard Spitler said in a preview clip of the Dateline episode, titled “The Night Time Stopped.” On the night of her death, Wilson had been out with fellow racer Colin Strickland, but investigators soon turned their attention away from Strickland himself and onto his girlfriend, Kaitlin Armstrong.

“He did not believe that Kaitlin was behind this, but he did believe that the police thought she was,” Claire Carter, attorney to Strickland, told Dateline of her client's reaction to the crime.

RELATED: Young Mom Gunned Down in Broad Daylight By the "Most Unlikely Suspect" in New Dateline

But, just as the investigation into Armstrong was heating up, she disappeared, leading authorities on what Morrison described as a “long, weird, exotic” trail to track down the suspected killer.

“There were surprises galore in this story,” Morrison told NBC Insider. “Neither of the women fits any pattern of victim or perpetrator. Then, Kaitlin went to extremes we rarely see as she tried to escape the law, even plastic surgery. And, while being led to a court hearing, she somehow got out of her handcuffs and ran! Or tried to.”

Jorge Badilla. Photo: Dateline/NBC

The episode will feature all-new interviews with Armstrong’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Jorge Badilla, as well as Det. Richard Spitler, Det. Jonathan Riley, Christopher Stricklen, and Deputy U.S. Marshals Damien Fernandez and Emir Perez.

RELATED: Shocking Murder of Baltimore Firefighter Unveils Love Triangle and "Stunning Surveillance Footage"

“Viewers will see jealousy at its worst, probably unwarranted, certainly corrosive, and in the end, deadly,” Morrison promised of the upcoming episode.

To find out more about how the story plays out, watch Dateline Friday, April 5 at 9/8c p.m. on NBC, or stream the episode the next day on Peacock.

And for even more Dateline, sign up for the show's official newsletter and check out its podcast.