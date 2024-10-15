Reba McEntire's 18-Year-Old "Twin" Just Got on The Voice: "Whoa, She's Good"

Camryn Brooks Fights for Her Four-Chair Turn Moment with "Light On" | The Voice Blind Auditions

How can any other Coach compete for a country artist when Reba McEntire is right there!?

Poor Gwen Stefani. For the second time in as many episodes, Coach Gwen had her heart set on a country singing contestant, only to have those dreams fall apart because Reba McEntire, a country music legend, is also a coach on The Voice Season 26. And since contestant Katie O is basically McEntire’s twin, Stefani wasn’t even surprised when the young singer opted to join Team Reba.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The 18-year-old Jacksonville, Florida resident, who loves shrimping and fishing, explained that being out in nature helps her with her songwriting. She credited her father with helping to get her interested in music, though he didn’t get to hear her sing much as he died when she was only 9.

RELATED: A Full Breakdown of How The Voice Works

“My coping mechanism was definitely music,” Katie O explained. “About a year after was the first time I ever got on stage.”

Katie O called going on The Voice “the moment [she’s] been looking for,” and she chose to sing LeAnn Rimes’ 1996 song “One Way Ticket (Because I Can)” for her Blind Audition.

Watch Katie O’s Performance of LeAnn Rimes’ "One Way Ticket (Because I Can)" During Blind Auditions for The Voice Season 26

Katie O. performs during The Voice Season 26 Episode 6. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Stefani pushed her button right away, followed by Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé. McEntire was the last to turn, though she did so enthusiastically after Katie O nailed a high note during the song’s chorus. Stefani immediately got out of her chair and acted all upset when McEntire put herself in contention for the coveted country contestant.

“It’s the Queen of Country right there,” Stefani said in pre-emptive despair.

“I was thoroughly impressed with your stage presence and how you were steady,” Snoop said, noting how he saw Katie O’s eyes light up when McEntire turned around but her voice stayed in character. “I like that, the professionalism in you. you don’t have nothing can be worked on.”

RELATED: A Fan Favorite Season 1 Artist Just Returned to The Voice & Got 2 Chair Turns

“And you know what?” Snoop added. “When you talk you sound exactly like [Reba], and when she talks she sounds exactly like you.”

When it came time to choose a Coach, Katie O was ready.

“I’m gonna go with my twin, Reba, tonight,” she said.

“It was like ‘Whoa, she’s good,’” McEntire recalled after adding Katie O to Team Reba. “Her voice was great, she’s country, and I’m in there fighting for my country singers.”

“That was my country girl I was waiting for,” Stefani said. “She has such a beautiful smooth voice, but I knew I didn’t stand a chance against Reba.”