Jimmy Fallon Has a Funny Plan to "Avenge" His Daughter's April Fool's Prank

"She comes across with a paper plate full of whip cream and slaps me hard across the face," Fallon told Willie Geist on Sunday Today.

Jimmy Fallon has been slapped by a celebrity or two — but he draws the line at his daughter, even if her wallop was part of an April Fool's prank gone wrong.

On May 12, Fallon appeared on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, reflecting on his first decade hosting The Tonight Show. He'll mark the occasion with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: 10th Anniversary Special on NBC this Tuesday, May 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

During their conversation, Fallon told Geist about some of his favorite Tonight Show moments — like playing "Classroom Instruments" with Metallica, and how the viral "Tight Pants" song came to him in a dream. But it was a memento on his office desk from his daughter, Frannie, that sparked a story that has Fallon seeking "revenge" against his youngest daughter.

"I have the best kids, they're awesome," said Fallon told Geist of his family with wife Nancy Juvonen. "I have two girls, 9 and 10."

"So the nine year old, Frannie — it was April 1st, I get home early enough to put the kids to sleep which is a great night," he continued. "So I get home and they go, 'Daddy's here! Daddy's here!' They're running up and hug me.. and they go, 'Dad can you put on a shirt that you don't care about if it gets messy?'"

"And I go, 'Okay.' I already know something's up," Fallon goes on. "So I take my coat off, I put on a T-shirt. I don't know what they're going to do... so she goes, 'Ready dad?' I'm in the hallway by the kitchen."

And then, "She comes across with a paper plate full of whip cream, and slaps me hard across the face. I mean, the real wallop, and then whip cream all over my face, all over the walls. Nothing on the T-shirt, of course."

Jimmy Fallon on how he plans to get "revenge" for his daughter's prank fail

"She goes, 'It's April Fools!' I go, 'That's not how April Fools works. That's terrible what you just did! I'm going to get you back. I'm going to take a year of my life, and I'm really going to get you back,'" recalled The Tonight Show Host.

"And she goes... 'Do you think I care?' I go, 'Really? What's going on? What shows are you watching?'' he added. "I go, 'Yeah, you will care because guess what? I'm going to put snakes in your bed or something,' And she goes, 'I like snakes.'"

"So anyway, I wipe the whip cream [off] I put her down. I talked to her, I kiss her goodnight. I go, 'I love you.' I'm leaving, I turn the light out, and she goes, 'Hey dad?' And I go, 'Yeah?' She goes, 'I don't really like snakes,' and I looked at her and I go, 'You think I care?' and I shut the door."

"I'll see her in court," joked Fallon. "Don't mess with me, man. You think I care? You hit me in the face with whip cream pie. No, I'm going to get you back."

He has his own late night talk show, and a rolodex of famous celebrity friends — who knows what kind of creative "revenge" plan Fallon could hatch for next year's April Fools.

