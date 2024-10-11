The show paid tribute to him at the end of Season 26, Episode 2 ("Excavation").

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 2 ("Excavation") ended with a tribute to a crew member named Jamie Ceccacci, and viewers may be wondering who he is and the impact he had on the SVU universe.

Read more details, below, about Jamie Ceccacci and the "in memory" he earned at the end of SVU's latest episode.

Who is Jamie Ceccacci from Law & Order: SVU's "In Memory" (Season 26, Episode 2)?

Jamie Ceccacci was a cherished SVU crew member who spent around 12 years in the transportation department.

Just as Benson closed yet another gripping case on SVU's "Excavation," a title slide reading "In Memory of Jamie Caccacci" was shown before the credits.

As the longest-running live-action primetime series, it should be no surprise that the SVU cast and crew have grown close over the years.

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 25 Episode 13. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

"People ask me, '25 years! 25 years!' And as we shot [the season], they talked about it, and it was so difficult for me to really take in," Mariska Hargitay told NBC Insider. "I've been doing this for 25 years, and it was the other night as I was going to the wrap party with my son, it just hit me: 'I am going to the wrap party for my show that has been on for 25 seasons.' And it just hit me, and it was so beautiful for so many reasons."

"I love my job," Hargitay said. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, ‘Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.’ It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We’re a unit. It’s so sacred to me.”

