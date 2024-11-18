Episode 7 of Brilliant Minds was an emotionally harrowing rollercoaster that ended in a relationship-altering moment for Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and Dr. Josh Nichols (Teddy Sears). What's in store for the Bronx General Hospital team next? Find out below.

Is a new episode of Brilliant Minds on tonight (November 18, 2024)? Yes, a new episode of Brilliant Minds, Episode 8, "The Lovesick Widow," premieres tonight, November 18, 2024, at 10/9c. The episode will follow Bronx General's neuro team when an elderly woman is brought in with signs of dementia. Dr. Wolf investigates whether she’s suffering from a neurological disorder or having a late-in-life awakening. Additionally, Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry) grapples with a chilling discovery about one of her patients.

In last week's preview for the episode, viewers saw the elderly woman in question dancing about and flirting, so "Lovesick" feels apt. But will Wolf and Nichols also be exhibiting some lovesick tendencies?

Viewers will recall that Episode 7, "The Man From Grozny," saw the rivals' relationship change significantly by the end of the episode when Wolf ran after Nichols and kissed him on the streets of New York City. The pair had spent half the season ratcheting up the tension between them — snapping arguments and furtive looks — so by the time Wolf was inspired to act on his feelings, that tension was palpable.

But it took a not insignificant nudge from their season-long, locked-in John Doe, Roman (Alex Ozerov-Meyer), for Wolf to act. Upon Nichols successfully implanting a brain-machine interface, Roman was able to share a series of emotionally charged moments with the doctors who'd done so much for him in recent months. His final moments with Wolf pushed the good doctor to finally act on his feelings once and for all.

Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and Dr. Josh Nicols (Teddy Sears) appear in Brilliant Minds Season 1 Episode 7 "The Man from Grozny". Photo: Rafy/NBC

"I feel like Roman has a private moment with every cast member ... where he just is able to observe and make astute observations about people in this sort of mystifying yet very obvious and plain-spoken way that I think causes everyone's world to kind of just tilt a little bit, you know, in a way that they never saw coming," Sears told NBC Insider. "And that very much happens to Wolf. And at this point, Wolf and Josh are not only professionally comfortable but they're personally warming to each other."

Brilliant Minds creator reveals the inspiration for Wolf & Nichols' relationship

Brilliant Minds creator and showrunner Michael Grassi called the kiss the duo share at the end of Episode 7 "one of the most beautiful scenes of the season."

“When I created this show, I was excited to have the opportunity to tell relationship stories in a hospital with a gay protagonist," Grassi told HuffPost. "After we’ve sort of set up all our chess pieces, we finally get to do it. This is our opportunity to have a real romantic lead.”

Grassi pointed to the real-life inspiration for Dr. Wolf, Dr. Oliver Sacks, as inspiring this facet of the character's life, as well — in a way.

“Oliver Sacks came of age at a time when it was still illegal to be gay in the U.K.,” Grassi said. “I didn’t want to tell that story with Dr. Wolf ― I wanted him to be a contemporary character who was out and proud. Still, I wondered, how we could challenge him to think about himself and his romantic life? Maybe through one of his patients.”

As for what happens next? Keep watching Brilliant Minds.

