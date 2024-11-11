"The Man From Grozny" will finally give us some much-needed answers about Bronx General Hospital's resident John Doe.

With every new episode of NBC's hospital drama Brilliant Minds comes another baffling and emotional medical mystery. Episode 7 promises to be the most heartwrenching yet, but when can we expect to see it on our screens? Read on to learn more.

How to Watch Watch Brilliant Minds Mondays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

RELATED: Zachary Quinto Knows Brilliant Minds' Cases Will Make You Cry: "That's Good!"

Is a new episode of Brilliant Minds on tonight (November 11, 2024)? Yes, there is a new episode of Brilliant Minds airing on NBC on November 11, 2024, at 10/9c. Titled "The Man From Grozny," the episode will follow Dr. Wolf and his team as they perform their most experimental treatment yet: a brain-computer interface implantation in their John Doe patient’s brain.

RELATED: How Brilliant Minds Is Following in the Footsteps of Monk & More: "It Destigmatizes"

The episode will finally delve into the mystery of Bronx General Hospital's resident John Doe. For several weeks now, we've slowly learned more and more about our John Doe, with a recent episode revealing that he speaks Russian and that he might not be in a coma as we originally thought.

In fact, our John Doe is suffering from Locked-In Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes nearly total paralysis of the body, except for the muscles that control eye movement and blinking. By way of his Mirror-Touch Synesthesia, Dr. Van Markus (Alex MacNicoll) was able to discover this and work with a Russian-speaking woman who was visiting a loved one at the hospital. Together, Van, their Russian translator, and the rest of the intern team — with the guiding influence of Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) — were able to successfully communicate with their John Doe patient for the first time.

Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and Roman (John Doe) (Alex Ozerov-Meyer) appear in Brilliant Minds Season 1 Episode 7 "The Man from Grozny". Photo: Rafy/NBC

And now, we're finally going to get some answers to this episodes-long mystery.

RELATED: Brilliant Minds' Zachary Quinto Initially Struggled to Understand This About Oliver Sacks

In Episode 6, "The Girl Who Cried Pregnant," Dr. Wolf and his colleague and longtime friend Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry) approached Dr. Simon Gadson (Brendan Hines) to get their John Doe into an experimental trial for something called a Neurolink. After some back and forth — with Gadson originally not wanting to work with Wolf because of his penchant for shirking the rules — Carol managed to convince him. Now, in Episode 7, we'll see how the results pan out.

Will Dr. Josh Nichols' (Teddy Sears) implantation surgery be successful? Will we learn more about our John Doe's backstory? And what about all that inter-hospital romantic drama?

Catch new episodes of Brilliant Minds when they premiere on Mondays on NBC at 10/9c. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.