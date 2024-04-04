Is Law & Order New Tonight? (April 4, 2024)

"I Realized I’d Forgotten to Get Dressed" - Tony Goldwyn on his Juilliard Audition (Extended)

Law & Order fans may be craving some new courtroom drama, but is there a new episode of the long-running criminal justice procedural on tonight?

Whether you tune into Law & Order for its investigative mysteries or compelling courtroom drama, the long–running criminal justice procedural has a little something for everyone.

And with a new Manhattan district attorney just finding his footing in Season 23 (and adding some drama of his own), fans are likely eager to jump into the latest case.

But, will there be a new Law & Order this week?

Is Law & Order new tonight, Thursday, April 4, 2024? Unfortunately, the answer is no. There will not be a new Law & Order on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

When will Law & Order return with new episodes? The good news is that fans won’t have to wait long to get their criminal justice fix. Law & Order will return with an all-new episode on Thursday, April 11, 2024, airing at 8/7c p.m. on NBC.

New Manhattan District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) has already been making some waves in his new post in Season 23, after stepping in for veteran DA Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston).

McCoy — who had long-been the principled leader of the DA’s office — made the difficult decision to resign after he clashed with the city’s mayor over a high-profile murder case. While the mayor urged the DA’s office to back off the case, McCoy wanted to find justice for the woman killed and stepped into the courtroom himself one final time to successfully argue his last case.

After the killer was put behind bars, McCoy made the honorable decision to resign from his position to save the district attorney’s office from any fallout from the mayor’s office.

“It’s been a hell of a ride,” McCoy said in his last episode.

Baxter was appointed to take his place and has already made it clear that he planned to do things his own way.

His first day in office, the politically-connected prosecutor had already started planning a design overhaul of McCoy’s office, sent some staff packing, and stressed his desire to repair the fractured relationship with the mayor’s office.

“A top priority of mine is gonna be to get people back on the same page,” he told Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy). “This office is part of a system and that system works most effectively when it works together, especially when it comes to my senior staff. I need to know that I have a team I can trust.”

Baxter planned to apply that same collaborative attitude toward the DA’s relationship with police and made that clear to Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) after a surprise drop-in at a crime scene just minutes after he was sworn into office.

“I want you all to know that I’m going to do everything in my power to create a constructive and transparent relationship with the police,” he told the detectives.

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order? To catch up on all the drama from Season 23 or revisit favorite moments, check out past episodes of Law & Order, now streaming on Peacock.